Preview: Penguins at Capitals

The Washington Capitals vie for a four-game season sweep of the Pittsburgh Penguins when the Metropolitan Division rivals meet at the Verizon Center on Wednesday. Washington posted a 3-1 victory over Pittsburgh on Feb. 17 as part of its four-game winning streak that came to an end on Sunday, when it dropped a 3-2 decision to Philadelphia. Captain Alex Ovechkin scored twice in a 4-0 win over the Penguins on Jan. 28 and collected a goal and an assist in the last meeting with Pittsburgh, which has been shut out twice by Braden Holtby this season and outscored 10-1 by the Capitals.

The Penguins rebounded from a three-game skid and won consecutive contests to move one point ahead of Washington for third place in the Metropolitan with one game in hand. Evgeni Malkin continued to heat up by scoring two goals and setting up another in Pittsburgh’s 5-1 triumph over Florida on Sunday. “It doesn’t matter what team we play. If we play right, we play our game, we can beat any team in the league,” said Malkin, who has collected three goals and two assists in his last three games.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, RSN, TVA

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (34-17-9): Tempers came to a boil in the last meeting, as defenseman Kris Letang was slashed on the back of the leg by Ovechkin during the third period. Captain Sidney Crosby dismissed any thoughts of retribution, insisting that the two points for the victory is the ultimate reward. “Maybe the intensity (will carry over), but I don’t think there will be any targeting,” Crosby said. “We’re going to play a hard game. ... Last game, regardless of the slash, I thought we did a good job of being physical.”

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (33-18-10): Nicklas Backstrom saw his four-game point streak come to a halt versus the Flyers but notched three assists in his last two contests against Pittsburgh. The 27-year-old Swede has recorded 29 points (two goals, 27 assists) in 28 career meetings with the Penguins. Holtby has stopped 90-of-91 shots versus Pittsburgh this season after permitting 15 goals in four consecutive losses against them.

OVERTIME

1. Pittsburgh won seven of the previous eight meetings between the teams prior to this season.

2. Washington D Brooks Orpik notched an assist in his each of his first two games versus his former club this campaign.

3. The Penguins have converted 1-of-3 power-play opportunities in each of their last two games after going 0-for-20 in their previous nine.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Capitals 2