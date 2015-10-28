Preview: Penguins at Capitals

A Russian is paving the way for the Washington Capitals of late, and his name isn’t Alex Ovechkin. OK, Ovechkin is doing just fine, but Evgeny Kuznetsov has recorded nine points in his last three games heading into Washington’s home contest versus the Metropolitan Division-rival Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday.

Kuznetsov extended the Capitals’ winning streak to five games in scintillating fashion, recording his first career hat trick - and adding two assists to boot - in a 7-4 triumph over Edmonton on Friday. The NHL’s First Star of the Week dominated the team’s three-game road trip but has notched only two assists in six career meetings with Pittsburgh. Speaking of Russians, Evgeni Malkin has tormented Washington in his career to the tune of 42 points (nine goals, 33 assists) in 29 contests. The 2012 Hart Trophy winner, who has a four-game assist streak versus the Capitals, set up both goals in Pittsburgh’s 2-1 overtime victory over Nashville on Saturday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (4-4-0): Pittsburgh may see the return of oft-injured forward Beau Bennett in its bid to record a win for the fifth time in six contests. Bennett hopes to play in his 100th career game - and first since suffering an undisclosed ailment while celebrating a goal against Montreal on Oct. 13. “It’s all up to the coaches now,” Bennett told the team’s website. “I’ve gone through the protocol of pushing and shoving, battling. My shot feels good. My hands feel good. I just have to see what happens (Wednesday).”

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (6-1-0): Although Ovechkin saw his five-game goal-scoring streak come to an end, he added a pair of assists versus the Oilers to continue his scoring barrage. Ovechkin always ratchets up the intensity when he faces Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby and Co., netting 27 goals and setting up 19 others in 39 career meetings. Braden Holtby won three of the four encounters with Pittsburgh in 2014-15 after dropping his first four career meetings with the Penguins.

OVERTIME

1. Crosby has been held off the scoresheet in seven of his eight games this season.

2. Washington leads the league with 4.1 goals per contest and is second in power-play efficiency (31.8 percent).

3. Penguins D Kris Letang will play in his 500th career game on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Penguins 3, Capitals 2