Preview: Penguins at Capitals

Captain Sidney Crosby looks to continue his offensive assault Wednesday as the Pittsburgh Penguins kick off a three-game, four-day road trip against the Metropolitan Division-rival Washington Capitals. Since returning from a concussion that cost him the first six games of the season, Crosby has registered five two-point performances while collecting 10 goals and three assists in nine contests.

The 29-year-old two-time Hart Trophy winner - and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy recipient - tops the Penguins in tallies and is tied for second in scoring, two points behind leader Evgeni Malkin. Washington hopes to break out of its offensive slump after scoring a total of five goals while going 1-2-1 over its last four games. The Capitals were held to one tally for the second straight contest on Tuesday as they squandered a lead and dropped a 2-1 decision at Columbus in overtime. Nicklas Backstrom provided the lone goal in the setback, just his second of the campaign, while team co-leader - and six-time Maurice Richard Trophy winner - Alex Ovechkin has gone a season-high four straight games without a tally.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network, Sportsnet, TVAS

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (10-3-2): Derrick Pouliot is making strides toward a return to the lineup, as the defenseman participated in practice Tuesday for the first time since suffering a lower-body injury on Oct. 20. "I'm feeling good," Pouliot told the team's website. "It's good to get back out there with the guys, get into more game-like situations. ... My timing is half a step behind, but with each practice, that will come back." Nick Bonino also was on the ice after skipping Monday's practice and is expected to be in the lineup against Washington.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (9-4-2): One of the problems with the team's offense has been its lack of testing the opposing goaltender. After registering only 21 shots - its lowest total in 25 regular-season games dating to March - in Saturday's 5-1 loss at Carolina, Washington improved by just one in Tuesday's defeat. All 20 skaters who have suited up for the Capitals this season have recorded at least one point now that defenseman Taylor Chorney notched an assist against Columbus in his second game of 2016-17.

OVERTIME

1. Malkin is riding a four-game point streak and has landed on the scoresheet in eight of his last nine contests.

2. Washington LW Marcus Johansson, who shares the team lead of seven goals with Ovechkin, has recorded just one in his last six games.

3. Pittsburgh G Matt Murray has allowed a total of only five goals while winning each of his four starts this campaign.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Capitals 2