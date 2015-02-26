Penguins top Capitals to avoid season sweep

WASHINGTON -- Pittsburgh Penguins centers Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby had never gone an entire season without scoring a point against the Washington Capitals and they weren’t about to make this the first.

Malkin had three assists and Crosby added his 20th goal of the season to lead the Penguins to a 4-3 win over the Capitals on Wednesday night at the Verizon Center.

“They came out and wanted to win,” Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby said. “Their top players were very good tonight. We found a way to shut them down the first three games and tonight I think they stepped up their game. We had to know that was coming.”

The Penguins (35-17-9) avoided a series sweep with the victory and moved three points ahead of the Capitals (33-19-10) in the Metropolitan Division standings. They are one point behind the second-place New York Rangers, who have two games in hand on the Penguins and three on the Capitals.

“We know how good Washington (is), one of the most dangerous teams in the league,” said Malkin, who moved into seventh place in the NHL’s scoring race, three off the pace set by Chicago’s Patrick Kane, Philadelphia’s Jakub Voracek and Washington’s Nicklas Backsrom. “We lost the last three games (to the Capitals) and this was a chance to beat them tonight. We have more confidence right now.”

Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 21 of 24 shots to improve to 28-13-6. Capitals netminder Braden Holtby allowed four goals on 26 shots to fall to 29-14-9.

Right winger Patric Hornqvist, center Brandon Sutter and left winger Chris Kunitz joined Crosby with goals for the Penguins, who have won three straight games since losing to the Capitals 3-1 in Pittsburgh on Feb. 17.

Defenseman John Carlson, right winger Troy Brouwer and left winger Alex Ovechkin scored goals for the Capitals, who have lost back-to-back games in regulation for the first time since Jan. 16-17.

“They had good focus and I didn’t like our focus,” Capitals coach Barry Trotz said. “It was an ugly game to watch in terms of the way we played and the number of penalties on both sides.”

The Penguins carried a 3-1 lead into the third period, but when Brouwer swatted his own rebound past Fleury for his 18th goal of the season with 4:09 gone in the period, it looked like the pendulum had swung in the direction of the home team.

But just 3:03 later, Malkin stripped Washington rookie Evgeny Kuznetsov of the puck at center ice and helped set up Kunitz for his 16th goal of the season. Kunitz had beaten Kuznetsov up the ice to jam in rebound of a shot from left winger Blake Comeau.

The Capitals again brought the fans out of their seats when Ovechkin blasted a pass from Carlson through Fleury for his 39th goal of the season and 18th on the power play. But Fleury shut out the Capitals the rest of the way to salvage the two points and avoid a series sweep.

The animosity between the teams was evident in the first period when Capitals right winger Tom Wilson was checked into the Penguins’ bench, sparking a melee that included Malkin yanking the helmet off Capitals center Michael Latta and Penguins right winger Steve Downie grappling with anyone wearing red.

The Capitals received three power plays in the first period, but the Penguins’ penalty killers swarmed Ovechkin to keep them off the scoreboard while scoring a short-handed goal of their own.

Hornqvist opened the scoring when he swatted a pass from Malkin past Holtby and inside the left post for his fourth goal in three games and his 19th of the season.

The Capitals had three chances to tie the score on the power play, but with Crosby in the penalty box for holding Wilson, Washington defenseman Matt Niskanen entered the offensive zone and fired a back pass off the boards intended for rookie right winger Andre Burakovsky.

The puck never reached Burakovsky and Sutter chased it down in the neutral zone for a clean breakaway. He went forehand to backhand to beat Holtby, giving the Penguins more goals on their first eight shots of the game than they had in their previous 91 against him in three previous losses this season.

“That was huge,” said Crosby. “It changes momentum, gives us a two-goal lead. They end up scoring late (in the period), so instead of being 1-1 going into the second we still have the lead.”

After Holtby stopped a point-blank shot by Malkin in the closing minute of the first period, the Capitals broke the other way and Carlson blasted a feed from left winger Jason Chimera for his 10th goal of the season with 8.6 seconds left in the period.

NOTES: Capitals D Brooks Orpik played 703 games for the Penguins from 2002-14, winning the Stanley Cup with them in 2009. “He helped teach me to be a pro,” Penguins D Kris Letang said. Capitals D Matt Niskanen also played in 214 games for the Penguins from 2010-14. ... The Penguins return home to face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday and expect to have newly acquired LW Daniel Winnik for that game.