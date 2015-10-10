Preview: Penguins at Coyotes

The Pittsburgh Penguins look to rebound from a disappointing performance in their season opener and spoil the Arizona Coyotes’ home debut Saturday night. The Penguins posted 37 shots — none from captain Sidney Crosby — but dropped a 3-0 decision at Dallas on Thursday and attempt to split a two-game road trip before heading home for the next five contests.

Major offseason acquisition Phil Kessel played on a line with Crosby and Chris Kunitz in the opener for Pittsburgh while registering six shots on goal. The Penguins won’t have it easy against the Coyotes, who knocked off the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 in their season opener Friday as goalie Mike Smith gobbled up 40 of 41 shots. The Arizona fans will get their first regular-season look at prize rookie forward Max Domi after he posted a goal and an assist in his NHL debut on the road. The Coyotes are coming off a season in which they managed just 24 wins — 11 in 41 home games.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Arizona

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (0-1-0): Defenseman Kris Letang, who has struggled with injuries and health issues the last four seasons, posted eight shots on goal in the opener and appears to be ready to return to his All-Star caliber form. Forwards Sergei Plotnikov, a 25-year-old Russian, and 18-year-old Dutchman Daniel Sprong made their NHL debuts against Dallas and recorded a shot apiece. Pittsburgh will need better special teams play after going 0-for-3 with the man advantage and giving up two power-play tallies in its opener.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (1-0-0): Forward Tobias Rieder, who emerged as a threat last season with 13 goals, started 2015-16 in the right fashion with a tally and an assist Friday. Versatile center Martin Hanzal, who missed 45 games with various injuries a season ago, also contributed a pair of assists while playing primarily with Rieder. Veteran blue liner Zbynek Michalek returned to the team to the second time after leaving for two separate stints — one with Pittsburgh — contributing a goal, six hits and a plus-3 rating in his season debut.

OVERTIME

1. Pittsburgh D Olli Maatta — sent to the minors to maximize salary cap space earlier in the week — returned and logged 16:42 in the opener and is expected to play his 100th career game Saturday.

2. Arizona All-Star D Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who easily led the team with 23 goals last season, tallied in the opener and is one assist shy of 100 in his career at age 24.

3. The Penguins have won five of the last seven meetings, including a pair last season in which Crosby registered five points combined.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Coyotes 2