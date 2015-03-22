Penguins halt four-game skid

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Pittsburgh arrived here in the throes of a four-game losing streak in which it had scored just two goals. It took an assist from Arizona’s Mike Smith, the last goalie to score in an NHL game, to shake the Penguins out of their doldrums.

Smith banked a shot into his own net off Penguins center Brandon Sutter’s backside midway through the second period, right winger Daniel Winnik added a goal and the Penguins eclipsed the one-goal barrier for the first time in five games in a 3-1 win over the Coyotes on Saturday night at Gila River Arena.

The win moved Pittsburgh two points ahead of Washington for third place in the Metropolitan Division and kept the Penguins within two points of the New York Islanders for second place.

“I’ve never had one like that before,” Sutter said of his unusual goal. “I kind of turned, looked away from him because I didn’t want to take it in the face and it hit me right in the rear end. That’s my touch around the net right there.”

The Penguins didn’t show much touch early. The Coyotes opened the scoring on an early Pittsburgh power play when Penguins center Sidney Crosby turned the puck over in the neutral zone.

Arizona right winger David Moss picked it up and fed left winger Tobias Rieder streaking toward the net. Rieder scored his third short-handed goal of the season, moving him within one of the NHL lead shared by three players.

“If teams are on the power play, they try not to defend as hard as they usually do so I try to take advantage of it,” said Rieder, who had another short-handed bid later in the game. “If I see a chance, I try to create something.”

Pittsburgh went 13:12 before getting a shot on goal in the game, but the Penguins broke through at 8:45 of the second period on a freakish power-play goal. Smith stopped a puck behind his net and inexplicably tried to clear it up the middle of the ice. The puck struck Sutter in the rear and caromed into the net to tie the score 1-1.

“Bad decision-making,” said Smith, who said he didn’t see Sutter. “It cost us a goal and it ended up being pretty important. That one’s on me.”

The Penguins (40-22-10) came into the game having scored just two power-play goals in their last nine games (2 of 26) but cashed in on their third opportunity against the Coyotes on Sutter’s goal.

Winnik gave Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead at 12:21 of the second period when Crosby won an offensive-zone faceoff back to defenseman Kris Letang. With the puck on edge, Letang sent a curving slap shot toward the net that deflected off Winnik and into the net for a 2-1 lead.

Crosby added an empty-netter for his 24th goal of the season with 12 seconds remaining in the game.

“Hopefully, we can rally around this one and build off of it,” Crosby said. “We finally got a bounce and we were probably due with what we’ve been through for the last week.”

Pittsburgh goalie Marc-Andre Fleury made 30 saves to preserve the lead, including a big stop on Coyotes defenseman Michael Stone with 57.5 seconds left in regulation.

The Coyotes (21-43-8) have scored more than two goals just twice in their past 21 games. The loss was Arizona’s 15th in its past 16 home games (0-14-2) and its 17th loss in its past 18 overall (1-16-1).

NOTES: Pittsburgh D Christian Erhoff was a late scratch after warm-ups with an undisclosed injury. His absence left Pittsburgh with five healthy defensemen. ... Coyotes LW Martin Erat missed the game with a right arm injury suffered Thursday against Colorado. He is listed as day to day. ... The Coyotes recalled C Justin Hodgman from Portland of the AHL and he was in the lineup in Erat’s absence. In 51 games in Portland, Hodgman has 10 goals and 30 points. ... Penguins RW Patric Hornqvist (undisclosed) and C Evgeni Malkin (lower body) missed the game. Neither made the team’s three-game trip. ... Penguins RW Steve Downie (undisclosed) was in the lineup two days after a violent collision with the Stars’ Ales Hemsky on Thursday in Dallas. It was Downie’s 400th NHL game. ... Since Feb. 1, Coyotes G Mike Smith has started 19 of the team’s 22 games. ... Coyotes RW Shane Doan passed Montreal’s Larry Robinson for 37th on the NHL’s list of games played with 1,384.