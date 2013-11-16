Preview: Penguins at Devils

Seven points separate the New Jersey Devils from the Metropolitan Division-leading Pittsburgh Penguins. The Devils host the Penguins on Saturday hoping to close that gap and avenge a season-opening loss in Pittsburgh. The Penguins won that game 3-0, and it took New Jersey seven more contests to earn its first victory of the season.

Both teams are playing the second half of back-to-back contests. The Devils, who have scored just 38 goals in 19 games, dropped a 2-0 decision at home to the Los Angeles Kings on Friday, while Pittsburgh defeated the Nashville Predators at home to snap a three-game losing streak. Martin Brodeur is likely to start Saturday’s game for New Jersey, while Penguins backup netminder Jeff Zatkoff could get the start after Marc-Andre Fleury posted his 11th victory on Friday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), MSG Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (12-7-0): James Neal recorded two points in Friday’s win, bringing his total to three in three games after missing 15 contests with an upper-body injury suffered against New Jersey. Neal’s return is a good sign for Evgeni Malkin, who has 18 points and is on a six-game assist streak but has not scored a goal since Oct. 17. Defenseman Paul Martin returned to the lineup Friday and notched an assist after missing two games with a lower-body injury.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (6-8-5): New Jersey is relying on its veterans early in the season, with Brodeur earning more starts than Cory Schneider in net and fellow 41-year-old Jaromir Jagr leading the team with 14 points. Defenseman Marek Zidlicky, 36, is second on the team with 11 points, while the 37-year-old Patrik Elias saw his four-game point streak come to an end in Friday’s loss. Blue-liner Anton Volchenkov missed Friday’s game with a leg injury and is considered day-to-day.

OVERTIME

1. Devils F Damien Brunner started the season with five points in five games but has been kept off the scoresheet in his last eight contests.

2. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has recorded 46 points in 40 career games against the Devils.

3. Pittsburgh is 1-5-1 in its last seven trips to New Jersey.

PREDICTION: Devils 3, Penguins 2