Preview: Penguins at Devils

The Pittsburgh Penguins attempt to continue their surge when they conclude a four-game road trip against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday afternoon in the finale of their four-game season series. Pittsburgh has begun to run away with the Metropolitan Division as it owns a 14-point lead over second-place Washington by virtue of winning nine of its last 10 games and 14 of 16. The Penguins improved to 2-1-0 on their trek with a 5-3 triumph at Columbus on Sunday as James Neal highlighted his first career five-point performance with his fourth NHL hat trick.

New Jersey has earned at least one point in six of its last seven games (4-1-2), including a 2-1 road victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday. Travis Zajac snapped a tie with 6:57 remaining in the third period as the Devils evened the season series at one win apiece. The home team won each of the first three meetings between Pittsburgh and New Jersey, with the Penguins claiming a 3-2 victory in the most-recent matchup on Dec. 13.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, NHLN-Canada, ROOT (Pittsburgh), MSG Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (29-11-1): Sidney Crosby recorded a goal and two assists Sunday to raise his league-leading point total to 58. The captain has registered multi-point performances in four of his last six games and three-or-more points seven times in 41 contests this season. Neal has collected four goals and four assists in two games since the Christmas break.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (16-16-8): Jaromir Jagr notched an assist Saturday, giving him 1,722 career points. The future Hall-of-Famer is one point behind Mario Lemieux for seventh place on the all-time list and trails his former Penguins teammate by five in career assists. Jagr’s next goal will be his 695th, breaking a tie with Mark Messier for seventh all-time.

OVERTIME

1. Pittsburgh has lost its last three visits to New Jersey, including a 4-1 setback on Nov. 16.

2. Devils captain Bryce Salvador returned to action Saturday after missing 31 games with a foot injury.

3. Penguins C Evgeni Malkin has missed the last seven games with a lower-body injury.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Devils 1