Preview: Penguins at Devils

The New Jersey Devils attempt to continue their current surge when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. New Jersey, which has qualified for the playoffs only once in the last five seasons, has won nine of its last 12 contests after beginning the campaign with four straight losses (0-3-1).

Rookie Sergey Kalinin scored a power-play goal with 2:27 remaining in the third period Thursday to snap a tie and give the Devils a sweep of their two-game season series with reigning Stanley Cup-champion Chicago. Pittsburgh is coming off its second loss in three games, a 2-1 setback at home against Columbus on Friday. Patric Hornqvist scored with 58 seconds left in the third period as the Penguins avoided being shut out for the first time since the season opener in Dallas. Pittsburgh won three of its five meetings with New Jersey in 2014-15, outscoring the Devils 11-4 in its victories while netting just one goal in the losses.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), MSG Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (10-6-0): Sidney Crosby was kept off the scoresheet Friday, marking the 11th time in 16 games this season he has been held without a point. The captain has scored only two goals thus far, including one in his last 10 contests. Despite his woes, Crosby ranks third on the team in scoring with nine points, three behind leader Evgeni Malkin.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (9-6-1): The Devils embark on a three-game road trip through Western Canada after Saturday’s contest, and veteran Patrik Elias is expected to join them. The 39-year-old Czech, who is the franchise leader in goals, assists and points, has yet to even practice with the team this season due to a right knee injury suffered in the preseason but has been skating on his own. “Nothing is imminent, but the next step for him is now getting into an everyday routine at some point, whether he’s going to be practicing with the team,” coach John Hynes told reporters. “He’s been in all the meetings and things like that, but just the normalcy of being in the locker room, being around the guys and doing those things, that’s another step in guys’ rehab when they’ve been out for as long as he has.”

OVERTIME

1. Devils LW Adam Henrique leads the team with eight goals — half of his total in 75 games last season.

2. Both of Crosby’s goals came on the power play, while three of Malkin’s four tallies were game-winners.

3. Pittsburgh and New Jersey combined for 11 goals in their first meeting last season and 10 tallies in the other four matchups.

PREDICTION: Penguins 3, Devils 2