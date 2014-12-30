Devils earn vindictive win over Penguins

NEWARK, N.J. -- Jaromir Jagr might have scored the go-ahead goal in the New Jersey Devils’ 3-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night at the Prudential Center, but the Hall of Fame right winger didn’t think he deserved the game’s No. 1 star -- that the distinction belonged to perhaps the smallest guy on the ice, right winger Jordin Tootoo.

“He was the No. 1 star of the game,” Jagr said of Tootoo, who engaged in two fights with the much-larger Pittsburgh defenseman Robert Bortuzzo. “He changed the game, no question. Everyone knew it was coming. It was no accident. But we were more confident after the fight and we were determined to make something happen. We had a chance to prove ourselves against one of the best teams in the league. We played with intensity.”

Tootoo was retaliating on Bortuzzo, whose late hit against Jagr the last time the two teams met Dec. 2 earned the Penguins blueliner a suspension.

“As a teammate, we have to stand up for each other,” said Tootoo, who battled Bortuzzo right before the Devils tied the game and then again right before they took the lead for good on Jagr’s 711th career goal and sixth of the season. “It’s all about all 20 of us, playing for each other. We played hard. We got the puck deep on them and bumped and grinded it out against their top players.”

The victory snapped a three-game winless streak for the Devils (13-18-7), who won for only the second time in their last 10 games. The loss was the fourth straight for the Penguins (22-9-5).

Jagr broke a 1-1 tie with 1:20 left in the second period, scoring for the 24th time against the team he started his Hall of Fame career with, scoring on an uncharacteristic move.

“It felt like I couldn’t score forever, like the last eight games,” said Jagr, who last scored Dec. 8 against Carolina, 10 games ago. “But I had a chance to shoot low and I did it.”

“I could have gone down,” said Pittsburgh goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who made 24 saves, losing for only the sixth time in 29 games this season. “I didn’t see his release, so I didn’t know he was staying down. Most of the time, he shoots high. At the time, I saw the puck, it was past me.”

Pittsburgh center Sidney Crosby, who mentioned in the morning skate that he didn’t think he was playing well, having scored just one goal over his last 12 games since returning after a bout with the mumps, scored a goal of highlight film variety to open the scoring at 14:37 of the first period with a brilliant backhand shot.

“Yeah, maybe it’s one of the best ever and it was nice to get it, but it was only nice at the time, because we didn’t win,” Crosby said. “We had early momentum, but lost it with poor execution. That’s what it came down to. We got beat in all facets of the game.”

The Devils, playing for only their second game under their new-fangled coaching triumvirate of Lou Lamoriello, Adam Oates and Scott Stevens, scored three unanswered goals after Crosby’s 11th of the season.

After the first battle between the Tootoo and Bortuzzo, the Devils gained a power play and tied the game on center Travis Zajac’s goal. The Devils then went ahead after the second fight with Jagr scoring the goal.

Center Adam Henrique scored the Devils’ third goal in the third period off a scramble in front, with Zajac gaining an assist on the play.

“It was huge for us. We had good tempo and energy the other night (against the Rangers), but we didn’t get the result. Coming into today, we knew this was a huge game for us. It was at home and with everything going on, we needed to get one. We always relish playing against the top teams in the league. We’re still trying to establish ourselves at home and maybe this can get us going.”

Devils goaltender Cory Schneider made 27 saves, collecting his first win in net since Dec. 8.

NOTES: The mumps-ravaged Devils called up two forwards from Albany (AHL) to give the team some relief, former top draft pick LW Stefan Matteau and LW Joe Whitney, but Matteau was a healthy scratch. The Devils have lost C Patrik Elias and RW Michael Ryder to mumps in the last week and put both players on the injured list. The team also lost D Adam Larsson for a period with the illness that has infected the entire league, including the Penguins. ... Veteran RW Steve Bernier had been struggling, but he had a goal and an assist in the last two games. ... It’s the third of five games between the Penguins and Devils this season. Pittsburgh won 8-3 on Oct. 28.