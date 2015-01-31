Penguins’ late rally sinks Devils in OT

NEWARK, N.J. -- For all intents and purposes, the Pittsburgh Penguins were headed toward another loss to the New Jersey Devils on the road.

Only three minutes were left in regulation and Devils goaltender Cory Schneider was having the game of his life, stopping shot after shot -- 41 in all.

Despite their recent struggles overall and in New Jersey, the Penguins were not ready to give up. They had a simple, collective message.

“Just stay with it,” said Pittsburgh left winger Chris Kunitz, who scored the tying goal on a power play with 3:11 left in regulation.

Kunitz set the table for defenseman Simon Depres to score the winner with 2:39 left in overtime, giving the Penguins a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over the Devils on Friday night at the Prudential Center.

“The way things have been going lately, we could have just accepted this as a loss, but we all stayed with it,” said Kunitz, whose 15th goal of the season was the first shot to get past Schneider all night. “That was the key. We stayed with it, stayed focused, kept the pressure on.”

Penguins coach Mike Johnston said, “We talked about that, the last couple of days, that most importantly, we had to stay with it. We were playing our game. We played a good game. We didn’t flinch after they scored. We did whatever it took to get the game-tying goal.”

After Kunitz scored to send the game to overtime, Despres sent a soft wrist shot from the point that just snuck in off the post with traffic on front of Schneider, who apparently didn’t see the shot.

The victory enabled the Penguins (28-13-8) to snap a five-game losing streak to the Devils in Newark and win for only the fourth time in 16 games during the last six years at the Prudential Center. It was just the Penguins’ second win in their last seven games.

“It was all about keeping focus on what you’re doing, staying with it,” Pittsburgh center Brandon Sutter said. “We knew that there was a lot of time left to get the tying goal and then whatever happened after that, we would take. We just wanted to give ourselves a chance.”

The loss snapped a modest two-game win streak for the Devils (18-22-9).

The Devils had taken a 1-0 lead on a goal from right winger Steve Bernier with 14 minutes left, an unassisted wraparound goal to snap a scoreless deadlock, his fourth goal in the last five games.

And for a while, especially with the way Schneider was playing in net, it appeared as if the one goal would stand up.

“That’s probably one of the better goaltending performances I’ve seen in a long time,” Devils interim head coach and general manager Lou Lamoriello said. “He gave us a chance to win. It’s a shame that he didn’t get the win. He deserved to win.”

But the Devils can lament the fact that they had only 14 shots on goal -- seven of which came in the first two periods. Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury had to make only 13 saves to collect his 23rd win of the season.

“We can’t rely on Schneids to save us every night,” Devils veteran center Patrik Elias said. “It is what it is. We didn’t deserve to win, no matter how we look at it. We have to do a better job of scoring. We can’t sit back and just expect our goalie keep us in the game. We have to be hungry.”

The Devils have to regroup with Florida coming in Saturday night.

“It’s past,” Lamoriello said. “It’s over. It’s a game. We didn’t generate any offense. We didn’t have any offensive chances. We had a lot of unforced turnovers and errors. We gave them a chance to win. You have to shoot the puck to get opportunities. It’s as simple as that.”

NOTES: Veteran C Maxim Lapierre centered the Penguins’ third line for the second straight game after he was acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Blues for C Marcel Goc on Tuesday. The 29-year-old Lapierre is having a down season (two goals, seven assists in 45 games), but his playoff experience could come in handy down the stretch. Lapierre is also excellent on faceoffs, winning 54 percent of his draws, better than any other Penguins player. Lapierre is a strong physical presence who has gained a reputation for being an agitator. ... Friday’s game was the second of a five-game homestand for the Devils, who will be home for 20 of their final 34 games this season. ... Devils G Cory Schneider started his NHL-best 43rd game in goal this season. ... The Devils activated RW Tuomo Ruutu from injured reserve. Ruutu had the flu. ... Devils RW Jaromir Jagr also returned to action after acknowledging that he indeed had the mumps before the All-Star break, the sixth Devils player to contract the illness this season.