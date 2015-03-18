Devils goalie Schneider get a shutout

NEWARK, N.J. - New Jersey Devils goaltender Cory Schneider does not believe that he is doing anything differently in net recently as the NHL regular season winds down, but he can’t argue with the results.

“I’ve felt pretty good for a while now,” said Schneider, who stopped 35 shots Tuesday night in gaining his fifth shutout of the season and third in the last 10 games, a 2-0 whitewash of the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Prudential Center. “Very few shots are getting away from me. I feel good in net and I‘m confident. I think my teammates are confident in me. We have that type of synergy going right now.”

While his teammates are willing to give Schneider -- the NHL’s busiest net minder, who played in his 61st game Tuesday and collected his 26th victory -- credit, the 28-year-old Schneider gave all of the praise to his teammates, especially his defensemen, who helped to keep the league’s leading scorer, Sidney Crosby, off the scoreboard.

“The guys really buckled down in front of me and did a good job of blocking shots,” Schneider said. “That’s a good team. We beat a desperate team. I think it’s been big that the last two games, we’ve taken only one penalty combined. That’s a big part of it. It’s nice to pull a close one out and get the shutout. We’ve lost a few late with the lead.”

Center Jacob Josefson scored the deciding goal in the second period, and center Adam Henrique added an empty-net goal in the closing seconds to gain a second straight victory for the Devils (30-29-11), who are now 9-3-2 over their last 14 games. It was Josefson’s fifth goal of the season and the 16th goal of the season for Henrique, who also praised Schneider.

“Having him play well gives us extra confidence,” said Henrique, who scored with just 48.7 seconds remaining in regulation. “We only had to score one tonight because of him. He’s been outstanding lately. We did play well defensively against one of the top guys in the league and limited their chances.”

The Penguins (39-21-10), jockeying for position in the Eastern Conference playoff race, lost their third straight and fourth in the last five games. Pittsburgh is currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, two points behind the New York Islanders. The Penguins did play without center Evgeni Malkin and right winger Patric Hornqvist, both of whom will miss the next week with apparent lower-body injuries.

“I thought we did a pretty good job all game, but we still left a lot of chances out there,” said Crosby, whose 71 points (23 goals, 48 assists) leaves him in a tie with the Islanders’ John Tavares for the NHL scoring lead. “This is not a streak you want to run into at this time of year. The games are tight. We have to find a way. We had 35 shots. You think one might get through, but that wasn’t the case tonight. He (Schneider) did make good saves when he had to, but we could have given him more. We don’t want to settle for games like this. We’re guilty of getting sucked into playing their game. That’s not our style.”

Josefson, who has now scored two goals in the last five games, lifted a hard wrist shot past Penguins goaltender Thomas Greiss with three minutes left in the second period.

Greiss, making a rare start in net ahead of struggling starter Marc-Andre Fleury, collected 17 saves in net for Pittsburgh.

Defenseman Paul Martin, a former member of the Devils, is searching for answers for his team’s problems.

“The frustrating part of all of this is that we’re still creating opportunities,” Martin said. “We’re just not able to finish. Especially since we’re missing some key guys, we needed to finish. Right now, it’s a little bit of everything. We need to be better at the net. In a pretty tight game, we need to get better at the net. You can see we’re pushing it a little bit to create some offense. It’s not easy to do when everyone is fighting for playoff position.”

That is, everyone except the team that beat the Penguins Tuesday night. Although not mathematically eliminated, the Devils are 11 points behind Boston for the eighth and final playoff spot with just 12 games left.

“It’s nowhere near where we want to be by any means, but it was good to beat a rival, a team that we don’t like too much and I know they don’t like us,” Schneider said.

NOTES: Before the game, Devils GM and interim head coach Lou Lamoriello said that there was no rush to hire a new permanent head coach and that more than likely, he would continue to coach the final 12 games of the regular season. ... Devils C Patrik Elias (back spasms) missed his third consecutive game. ... New Jersey won seven of its previous 10 home games. ... The Devils donned their red-and-green throwback sweaters that they wore for their first 10 years in the NHL before going to the current red and black colors.