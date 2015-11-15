Schneider notches shutout for surging Devils

NEWARK, N.J. - When it was over, the New Jersey Devils basked in the self-satisfaction of a job well done.

Yards down the concrete hallway, the Pittsburgh Penguins were engaged in a closed-door meeting in an attempt to sort out another lost night.

“Results yield that level of comfort and confidence,” left winger Mike Cammalleri said, a few minutes after goaltender Cory Schneider made 21 saves to record his first shutout of the 2015-16 season in the Devils’ 4-0 win Saturday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. “It’s been enjoyable so far.”

Cammalleri, defenseman David Schlemko, and right wingers Bobby Farnham and Lee Stempiak scored for New Jersey, which has won two in a row and four of its last five.

“The adjustements we’re making game to game have been good. Guys are buying into what we’re being told to change and given a game plan every night,” said Schneider, who recorded the 18th shutout of his NHL career, and the second against Pittsburgh.

The Devils improved to 10-6-1 this season.

“If we execute it we have a good chance,” Schneider said.

Execution and effort - or the lack thereof - was the universal theme emanating from a Penguins team that has two in a row, and three of four.

Goaltender Jeff Zatkoff stopped 33 shots for Pittsburgh, which fell to 10-7-0.

“We didn’t deserve to win,” center Sidney Crosby said. “I don’t think we’ve put a full game together for awhile.”

New Jersey never trailed in the first of four regular season meetings between the Metropolitan Division rivals.

The Devils took a lead 1-0 on Schlemko’s second goal of the season 15:28 into the first period. Following a defensive zone takeaway, New Jersey’s top line of Cammalleri, Stempniak and center Adam Henrique attacked up ice.

After New Jersey gained the offensive zone, a back-checking Penguins defenseman Rob Scuderi dropped to his knees in order to take away the cross-ice pass, but his momentum carried him into the net and Schlemko tipped the puck into the net before the net was knocked off the mooring.

A video review upheld the ruling on the ice.

It wouldn’t take nearly that long for the Devils to grow their lead.

Cammalleri’s power-play goal 6:44 into the second increased New Jersey’s advantage to 2-0. With Penguins center Evgeni Malkin in the box for roughing Schlemko, Cammalleri beat Penguins defenseman Ben Lovejoy to the front of the net before lifting a backhander over Zatkoff.

“The position we put (Zatkoff) in was awful,” Crosby said. “He had to make save after save. That’s not the way we play.”

Farnham’s even-strength goal 2:09 into the third for all intents and purposes decided the game. The goal was Farnham’s second of the season - the second of his NHL career - and his first against his former team.

New Jersey claimed Farnham off of waivers from Pittsburgh on Oct. 26.

Immediately after scoring, Farnham celebrated his goal with a windmill fist pump.

“Able to bank one in there,” Farnham explained. “It was nice. Goals are so hard to come by in this league, I‘m just happy to help this team win and be able to contribute.”

Stempniak’s goal at 14:54 ended the scoring.

NOTES: New Jersey LW Patrik Elias participated in the Devils’ morning skate Saturday at Prudential Center. Elias has not played this season as he is recuperating from a right-knee injury sustained during training camp. “Some guys were asking, ‘Who’s this old guy coming out with us?'” Elias joked to reporters, before announcing he was going to join the team on its upcoming road trip to Western Canada. ... Pittsburgh scratched D Adam Clendening and LW Sergei Plotnikov. ... D Eric Gelinas and LW Stefan Matteau were scratched by the Devils. ... Prior to the game, there was a moment of silence for the victims of Friday’s terrorist attack in Paris. ... New Jersey outshot Pittsburgh 37-21. ... The Devils out-attempted the Penguins, 60-35. ... The announced attendance was 16,514. ... Penguins D Kris Letang committed four minor penalties totaling eight penalty minutes. ... New Jersey LW Mike Cammalleri finished with one goal, two assists and three points. Linemates RW Lee Stempniak and C Adam Henrique each had a two-point nights. Stempniak recorded a goal and an assist, while Henrique had two assists.