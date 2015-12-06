Preview: Penguins at Ducks

One night after having their point streak halted, the Pittsburgh Penguins attempt to begin another as they continue their four-game road trip against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. Pittsburgh had earned points in four straight contests (2-0-2), including the opener of the trek in San Jose, before suffering a 5-3 loss Saturday at Los Angeles.

Chris Kunitz recorded a goal and two assists while captain Sidney Crosby added one of each as the Penguins fell to 1-1-2 over their last four games. Anaheim is continuing a six-game homestand during which it has gone 2-1-1 over the first four contests. Offense remains an issue for the Ducks, however, as they have scored just once in each of their last two contests and eight times overall on the homestand. Pittsburgh won both of its meetings with Anaheim last season, netting a total of 11 goals.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NHL Network, ROOT (Pittsburgh), Prime Ticket and FSN San Diego (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (14-9-2): Crosby has shown signs of breaking out of his early-season funk, recording at least one point in six of his last seven games. The 28-year-old superstar remains in unfamiliar territory, however, as his 17 points in 25 contests have him eight behind team leader Evgeni Malkin and 24 in back of Chicago’s Patrick Kane for first in the league. Defenseman Kris Letang missed Saturday’s game with an undisclosed injury and also is likely to sit out the meeting with Anaheim.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (10-12-5): John Gibson has been superb of late, posting a shutout in two of his last three outings. The 22-year-old native of Pittsburgh has made five consecutive starts, allowing two goals or fewer four times in six games overall. Cam Fowler played in his 372nd career game Friday, passing Scott Niedermayer for sole possession of fourth on the franchise list for defensemen.

OVERTIME

1. The Penguins have won only one of their last five road games (1-3-1).

2. Anaheim has posted just one winning streak this season, a four-game run from Nov. 1-7.

3. Pittsburgh had its stretch of seven straight games with a power-play goal stopped Saturday.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Ducks 2