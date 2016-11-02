Preview: Penguins at Ducks

The Pittsburgh Penguins start a stretch of three games over four nights in California when they visit the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday and could have a key player back in the lineup. Top-pair defenseman Kris Letang is closing in on a return after missing five games with an upper-body injury as the Penguins go for their fourth consecutive victory.

Captain Sidney Crosby boasts four goals in his first three games of the season after recovering from a concussion for Pittsburgh, which is expected to have Matt Murray (broken hand) in goal for the first time in 2016-17. The Penguins recorded a 3-2 win over Anaheim on Oct. 15 and will go after their seventh victory in eight games against the Ducks, who have found their top form of late. Anaheim welcomed forward Rickard Rakell back in the lineup for the first time this season and rolled to a 4-0 victory over Los Angeles on Tuesday as the Swede registered a goal and two assists. The Ducks are 4-1-1 in their last six games and will add top-pair defenseman Hampus Lindholm, who signed an extension recently, when he clears up issues related to his work visa.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet One, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN West (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (6-2-1): Evgeni Malkin reached the 300-goal plateau by scoring three in the last two games and leads the team with 10 points — one better than fellow forward Phil Kessel. Crosby’s return has helped in a number of ways, including the power play where the Penguins are 4-for-9 in the last three games, and Letang can add another spark if he is back Wednesday. Marc-Andre Fleury has registered six victories and a .909 save percentage while Murray, who Pittsburgh rode to the Stanley Cup a season ago, was recovering from the preseason injury.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (4-4-2): Anaheim battled its way back to .500 after failing to win in the first four games of the season and allowed just 11 goals over the last six contests with goalie John Gibson starting in five times. Captain Ryan Getzlaf leads the team with nine points and power forward Corey Perry is next with eight while defenseman Cam Fowler, rumored to be a possible trade target, is off to a strong start with three goals and four assists. The Ducks are 5-for-14 with the man advantage over the last three games, but gave up a power-play goal in five of the last seven outings.

OVERTIME

1. Pittsburgh’s fourth-line C Matt Cullen is off to a strong start with a pair of goals and five assists.

2. Anaheim LW Nick Ritchie suffered an undisclosed injury Tuesday and is questionable for the Pittsburgh contest.

3. The Penguins have allowed at least one power-play goal in seven of the first nine contests.

PREDICTION: Penguins 5, Ducks 3