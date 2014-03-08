EditorsNote: headline typo fix

Sutter sparks Pens past Ducks in shootout

ANAHEIM -- Pittsburgh got the decisive score from center Brandon Sutter on a backhander in the sixth round of a shootout Friday night for a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center, but Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said, the key was his struggling team tightening its defense and just getting to that point.

”We were just being patient,“ Crosby said of the Penguins, who had only seven shots on goal through two periods and just 17 total through regulation and overtime. ”We knew we played last night (a 5-3 loss at San Jose), and we tried not to get too antsy in a tight game like that.

“We stuck with it, and generated enough chances.”

Center Evgeni Malkin set up the overtime and the shootout by scoring on the power play 8:57 into the third period, but it was Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29 saves) who “was the difference”, Pittsburgh coach Dan Bylsma said.

“In the first half of the game, they (the Ducks) probably had five good opportunities,” Bylsma. “Marc-Andre was outstanding all game for us.”

After Sutter put the Penguins ahead in the shootout -- he’s 2-for-2 career in that specialty -- Fleury didn’t even have to put a glove, pad or blocker on Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf’s attempt to extend the process, as the Anaheim center’s shot went high and wide.

The Penguins, who were just 1-3-0 since the Olympic break coming in, improved to 42-18-4 by improving their defense considerably. Pittsburgh had allowed 16 goals in their first four post-break games.

”I thought we played a great game,“ Ducks coach Bruce Boudreau said after the heavyweight match-up of the top teams in their respective conferences.. ”Any time you only give up seven shots through two periods, it’s good.

“We played really good, we just lost in a shootout.”

But the Ducks continued their struggle on the power play, misfiring in three chances and failing to pull away in a game where they clearly had the better of the play the first 30 minutes.

“We keep trying,” Boudreau said of his team, ranked just 18th on the advantage despite taking the NHL’s best record into Friday.

“We’re working on it, but we’re not where we should be for a full two minutes on the power play. We’re getting closer.”

Right winger Corey Perry scored both goals for Anaheim (44-14-7). The second, off a Getzlaf feed 1:10 into the third period, was Perry’s 34th of the season. But Malkin, playing the point on a power play, equalized with his 19th goal, walking in and firing a screened shot from the right circle past Ducks goalie Jonas Hiller to make it 2-2.

Hiller had to make just 15 saves in regulation and OT -- none bigger than stopping Crosby on a breakaway 58 seconds into overtime.

Perry put the rebound of Getzlaf’s left-circle shot past Fleury at 3:54 of the first period for a 1-0 Ducks lead. Anaheim center Saku Koivu, who was off-ice when the goal scored, got the second assist.

Defensman Deryk Engelland got the Penguins even as he beat Hiller on a snap shot from the top of the slot -- Pittsburgh’s first official shot on goal -- at 7:47 of the first period.

Engelland, who did not play Thursday at San Jose, last scored Feb. 27 against Montreal. He was assisted by left winger Jussi Jokinen and Malkin.

NOTES: Penguins D Robert Bortuzzo (upper-body injury) did not play against the Ducks and is listed as day-to- day. ... Pittsburgh C Sidney Crosby, who was drafted and made his NHL debut in 2005, played in just his fourth career game at the Honda Center. ... Crosby came into Anaheim off a career-worst minus-5 rating in Thursday’s 5-3 loss at San Jose. “I expect a response from our whole team,” Penguins coach Dan Byslma said when asked if he expected a big game from Crosby against Anaheim. ... Ducks center Rickard Rakell, just recalled from Norfolk of the AHL, went right into the lineup on a line with LW Matt Beleskey and RW Teemu Selanne. Rakell is replacing Mathieu Perreault (forearm), who missed his third game in a row. ... Selanne, 43, returned to action after missing one game because of illness. ... Anaheim captain and C Ryan Getzlaf’s 616th Ducks regular-season game on Friday tied Steve Rucchin for third on the franchise list. Selanne (952) and Getzlaf linemate Corey Perry (638) are Nos. 1 and 2. ... Anaheim D Luca Sbisa suffered a lower-body injury in the first period.