Penguins use new-found depth to handle Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Pittsburgh Penguins demonstrated the value of depth and a balanced attack in their 5-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday at Honda Center.

Behind backup goalie Thomas Greiss and strong secondary scoring, the Penguins effectively walked over the club with the NHL’s best record.

”We really were able to roll four lines and three sets of D,“ current Penguins and former Ducks defenseman Ben Lovejoy said. ”When you’re doing that, everybody’s involved and into the game.

“Our third and fourth lines were very good tonight and maybe pushed our first two (lines) and got them going. We were rolling.”

Greiss turned away 27 of 29 shots to help his club to what was a 4-0 lead at one point. Anaheim goalie Frederik Andersen, who struggled at times, made 16 of 20 saves.

“Sometimes a goalie lets in ones that he’d love to have back,” Anaheim coach Bruce Boudreau said. “With the amount of times our goalies have kept us in the game, there’s no way I‘m gonna (complain) about it if they let a soft one in every now and again.”

The Penguins got two goals from right winger Patric Hornqvist, as well as a goal and an assist each from left winger Blake Comeau and centers Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby. They scored five goals despite going 0-for-5 on the power play.

Left winger Tomas Fleischmann and right winger Corey Perry lit the lamp for the Ducks.

Pittsburgh opened the scoring 9:51 into the second period when Comeau ripped a precise slap shot under the intersection of the right post and the crossbar. It was Comeau’s 15th goal of the season.

The Penguins created some breathing room 2:02 later off a faceoff win and an ostensibly harmless play. They won an offensive-zone draw and left winger David Perron rimmed the puck around the back of the Anaheim goal. As it slid slowly along the end line, Hornqvist shot from a sharp angle, banking the puck off the back of Andersen’s left leg.

“He can’t see what’s behind him so he probably thinks I‘m going to pass and that usually opens up a little spot,” Hornqvist said. “I got lucky on that one, but if you don’t shoot, you don’t score.”

With 1:03 left in the period, Pittsburgh took a commanding lead off Hornqvist’s 21st goal, which he scored by redirecting defenseman Ian Cole’s point shot. Hornqvist bumped his total to 22 points in 21 career games against Anaheim, doing much of his damage from very close range as he did Friday.

“That’s where I usually am. I try to go there as much as I can,” Hornqvist said.

The Penguins slammed the door 2:03 into the third period when Malkin’s wrist shot bounced off Andersen and trickled across the goal line for his 28th goal of the season. Malkin’s two points vaulted him into a four-way tie for the league lead with 67.

Anaheim broke up the shutout with 10:57 remaining. Fleischmann took a drop pass and put a wrist shot on net that ricocheted off the top of Greiss’ glove and behind him. The goal was Fleischmann’s eighth of the season and first as a Duck.

The goal galvanized the Ducks, who struck again with 6:52 remaining when Perry batted a deflected centering pass out of the air and into the net for his 28th goal this season. Perry now has 11 goals in 11 career games against Pittsburgh.

“Everybody knows how good that team is, and we were able to handle them pretty handily tonight,” said Lovejoy. “Once they get rolling, they’re tough to stop, and they were able to do that in the last 10 minutes of the game. Luckily, it was a little too little, a little too late.”

With 10 seconds remaining, Crosby scored an empty-netter for his 21st goal of the season.

NOTES: Anaheim was without LW Matt Beleskey (shoulder), D Sami Vatanen (lower body), RW Tim Jackman (lower body) and D James Wisniewski (foot). Beleskey, Vatanen and Wisniewski are all making progress and are likely to travel with the team on their upcoming road trip. ... Pittsburgh RW Craig Adams was inserted into the lineup in place of RW Steve Downie. RW Beau Bennett took Downie’s spot on the third line and Adams slotted in on the fourth. ... Ducks D Simon Despres and Penguins D Ben Lovejoy were traded for each other on Monday’s trade deadline and each player faced his former club for the first time since the deal. ... The Penguins were missing D Christian Ehrhoff (concussion), D Olli Maatta (shoulder) and LW Pascal Dupuis. Maatta and Dupuis will not return this season. Ehrhoff returned for one game on Feb. 25 but began experiencing concussion-related symptoms again, sidelining him anew.