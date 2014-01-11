Preview: Penguins at Flames

The Pittsburgh Penguins look to rebound after letting a two-goal lead slip away when they visit the offensively challenged Calgary Flames on Saturday. Captain Sidney Crosby netted his first career goal against Edmonton before adding an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers on Friday. Crosby has recorded five goals and eight assists during his seven-game point streak.

The Flames can’t beat anybody unless they score, and that has proven to be quite the challenge of late. Calgary was shut out for the fifth time in seven games Thursday, suffering a 5-0 setback to St. Louis. “We have a good group of guys, but when you’re losing, it’s tough after games,” captain Mark Giordano said of the team’s morale.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), CBC (Calgary)

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (32-12-2): Although he needed six career contests to finally solve Edmonton, Crosby collected one goal and two assists on Dec. 21 as Pittsburgh defeated Calgary for the sixth straight time. James Neal netted his seventh goal in seven contests on Friday to extend his point streak to four games (three goals, three assists). Marc-Andre Fleury sat out Friday’s game but has stopped 137-of-147 shots against the Flames in his career (4-1-0).

ABOUT THE FLAMES (15-23-6): Although his team is struggling to score and stuck in the basement of the Western Conference, coach Bob Hartley still found time to crack a smile and make a joke at one of his own player’s expense. David Jones remains sidelined as he nurses an eye infection, prompting the coach to try to introduce a bit of levity to the situation. “I’ll buy him a parrot because he has a bad eye,” Hartley said. “Put a patch on. Get him a parrot.”

OVERTIME

1. Pittsburgh yielded two power-play goals on Friday after killing off its previous 16 short-handed situations in six games.

2. Calgary has allowed five power-play goals in its last three contests.

3. Penguins D Kris Letang scored for the second straight contest Friday and is riding a three-game point streak.

PREDICTION: Penguins 5, Flames 0