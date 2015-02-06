Preview: Penguins at Flames

(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing in first graph)

Fresh off a stalwart defensive effort in Edmonton, the Pittsburgh Penguins attempt to extend their dominance over the Oilers’ provincial rivals. The Penguins look to return to the top of a crowded Metropolitan Division as they visit the Calgary Flames on Friday night. Marc-Andre Fleury’s seventh shutout was the highlight of the Penguins’ 2-0 win over the Oilers, while the Flames vie for their fourth straight win as they wrap up a six-game homestand.

Much was made of the Flames’ December swoon, as a seven-game losing skid threatened to torpedo what had been a sensational start to the season. But Calgary has shown amazing bounce-back ability, winning 12 of its next 17 games to re-enter itself into the Western Conference playoff race. Friday marks one of the toughest tests of the season for the Flames, as they face off against a Penguins team that sports a tidy 12-6-5 record away from the Steel City.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), SNW (Calgary)

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (29-14-8): Pittsburgh’s David Perron harbored no hard feelings toward the Oilers, who traded him to the Penguins on Jan. 2 for fellow wing Rob Klinkhammer and a first-round draft pick. Perron has been sensational since joining the Penguins, racking up seven goals and three assists through 13 games. “Whenever you have success and you win games, the room is definitely more confident, a lot lighter mood,” Perron said of his new digs. “Everyone’s having a lot more fun.”

ABOUT THE FLAMES (29-20-3): Calgary fans are in for a rare treat Friday, as star Penguins forward Sidney Crosby plays just his fourth career game at Scotiabank Saddledome. “I‘m sure the (arena) will be rockin’,” Flames coach Bob Hartley told the Calgary Herald. “For various reasons. Crosby and (Evgeni) Malkin are in town, and those guys bring excitement wherever they go. They’re stars.” A big matchup for the Flames will be their 25th-ranked penalty-killing unit (77.9 percent) against the seventh-ranked Pittsburgh power play (22.2 percent)

OVERTIME

1. Pittsburgh has won eight consecutive meetings, with Calgary’s last win coming Dec. 3, 2005.

2. Crosby has just one career point in Calgary.

3. The Flames have only one win in their last eight games against the Eastern Conference.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Flames 3