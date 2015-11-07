Preview: Penguins at Flames

The Pittsburgh Penguins vie for their seventh consecutive victory as they conclude their four-game road trip against the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Pittsburgh has posted four one-goal victories during its six-game winning streak, including a 2-1 triumph at Edmonton on Friday.

Phil Kessel snapped a tie with a power-play goal midway through the second period as the Penguins recorded their fifth straight road win after dropping their first two away from home. Calgary is coming off its second win in three games, a 2-1 overtime triumph over Philadelphia on Thursday. Karri Ramo made his third straight start in place of the injured Jonas Hiller and stopped 26 shots while also assisting on Mikael Backlund’s winning goal as the Flames improved to 2-5-0 at home - with both victories coming in overtime. Pittsburgh won both meetings with Calgary last season, outscoring the Flames 7-1.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), CBC, RSN (Calgary)

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (9-4-0): Pittsburgh will be without Pascal Dupuis for the second straight night as the veteran was taken to the hospital prior to Friday’s contest after displaying symptoms that may be related to his history of blood clots. Dupuis, who has recorded one goal in six games this season, was back in the locker room after the win over Edmonton. “He went for precautionary tests before the game, and the tests came back negative,” coach Mike Johnston told the team’s website. “He will be re-evaluated in Pittsburgh. We want to make sure, so he’ll get checked out and won’t play (Saturday) night.”

ABOUT THE FLAMES (4-9-1): Calgary produced one of its best defensive efforts of the season Thursday, allowing one goal after yielding at least four in each of its previous six contests. “It’s a good building block, especially on the defensive side,” coach Bob Hartley told the team’s website. “No matter how many goals you score, if you give four or five a game, you make it real tough on yourself. You don’t need to be a genius to figure that one out, but at the same time, that’s where our game’s going to build.”

OVERTIME

1. Kessel and Penguins C Evgeni Malkin are tied with three others for the league lead with three game-winning goals apiece.

2. Calgary LW Micheal Ferland, who has missed seven games with an MCL sprain, practiced Friday but remains out.

3. Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby has recorded only seven points in 13 games this season, with four coming over his last four contests.

PREDICTION: Penguins 7, Flames 2