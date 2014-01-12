Fleury gets some puck luck as Pens hold off Flames

CALGARY, Alberta -- Nobody can accuse Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury of not using his head in the crease anymore.

Fleury made 27 saves -- included one off the back of his helmet -- to backstop the Penguins to a 2-1 win over the Calgary Flames at the Saddledome on Saturday night.

The way the Flames shooters have been struggling lately, it might come as no surprise that Fleury was able to come up with what some might call a fluky save.

In the prior five home games, the Flames scored just one goal, which means they were shut out four times. When Fleury flung himself around to stop Flames center Mikael Backlund’s attempt in the second period, it helped preserve a home-ice goal-less run that set a franchise record.

Backlund was staring at an open cage after crossing through the Penguins zone thanks to Fleury getting tied up with Flames defenseman Mark Giordano. The goalie spun around and Backlund’s shot bounced off his head protector.

”I was trying to roll around and it got a piece of my head,“ Fleury said. ”I couldn’t see who shot it.

“It was nice to have a low-scoring game. The last few games were a bit crazy.”

On Friday night, the Penguins squandered an early 2-0 lead in Edmonton and lost to the Oilers 4-3 in overtime. Fleury didn’t play in that game, as backup Jeff Zatkoff got the nod, so he made sure there was no repeat letdown, although he gave his teammates plenty of credit.

“All game long we were more careful with the puck,” Fleury said. “We had fewer turnovers and gave them fewer chances. We have guys who can score goals but if we want to be successful, we have to be good in our own end.”

The Penguins got their goals from winger Chris Kunitz -- his 24th of the season -- and defenseman Matt Niskanen as they improve to 33-12-2 and run their win streak against the Flames to seven games, dating back to 2007.

The Flames (15-24-6) suffered their sixth straight loss on home ice, although they weren’t shut out for a third straight game.

“On the mental side, it’s good,” Flames coach Bob Hartley said about breaking the drought. “It’s another loss. The expectations we want to create -- conditioning, attitude -- we’re getting there. There’s nothing like building something solid on wins. I can’t fault the effort. That was one of our best games lately.”

Backlund ended a home goal-less run at 1:96.59 by beating Penguins defenseman Kris Letang to the puck and firing a rocket top-corner blast over Fleury’s glove hand in the third. The Flames center still lamented his missed opportunity in the second period when the goalie was caught out of position.

“I wish I would have scored that one too,” Backlund said. “I have to look up and see. That’s the way it goes right now. Good teams have luck. If you win a lot of games, you have luck. We’re struggling to find it right now.”

The Penguins managed to light a fire under the Flames in the third when defenseman Robert Bortuzzo was handed a major penalty for a hit to the head of Flames captain Giordano. A nine-man scuffle ensued after the hit as Flames center Mike Cammalleri went after Bortuzzo, who was thrown out of the game.

The Penguins got on the board first thanks to some hard work on the forecheck by center Zack Sill. After driving Flames defenseman Dennis Wideman into the boards, Sill helped the Penguins move the puck around to Kunitz on the right side.

Kunitz ripped a blast to the top corner over the shoulder of Flames goalie Reto Berra to make it 1-0.

The Penguins went up 2-0 at 6:42 into second period when defenseman Matt Niskanen’s point shot through a crowd bounced off some bodies and then through the Berra’s five-hole.

“When you have those guys going to the crease and battling for body position, you just want to get it in and give them a chance to tip one or whack in a rebound,” Niskanen said. “Sometimes they sneak all the way through for a goal. That traffic was key.”

NOTES: The Penguins are now 25-2-1 when scoring first and the Flames drop to 7-19-4 when their opponents score first. ... In the department of stats that make no sense, the Flames are a stunning 2-11-2 when they outshoot an opponent this season. ... Flames LW David Jones missed his fourth straight game with an eye infection that coach Bob Hartley says is progressing slowly. ... By scoring a goal Friday against the Edmonton Oilers, there are now just three teams in the league C Sidney Crosby hasn’t scored against: Chicago, St. Louis and San Jose. The Penguins play the Blackhawks twice this season and face the Blues and Sharks once each. ... Following the game, the Flames recalled C Ben Street from the Abbotsford Heat.