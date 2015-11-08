Flames defeat Penguins for second straight win

CALGARY, Alberta -- Sam Bennett’s nice individual effort gave the Calgary Flames a comfortable lead over the Pittsburgh Penguins, while Sean Monahan showed great hand-eye coordination to extend the advantage.

Bennett and Monahan both scored highlight-reel goals to lead the Flames to a 5-2 win over the Penguins at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday.

Bennett, a natural center playing on left wing, made a nice toe-drag move around Pittsburgh defenseman Ian Cole before flipping the puck just over goaltender Mark-Andre Fleury’s left pad to put the Flames up 3-1 late in the first period.

“It felt good,” said Bennett, who also made a nice pass to set up a goal by center/left winger Joe Colborne earlier in the opening period. “It’s always nice when you can get goals like that. Once I made the first move, I knew I was one-on-one with Fleury, so I just made a move and I‘m happy it went in.”

Monahan, who plays center on the Flames’ top line, then extended Calgary’s lead to 4-1 at 9:05 of the second period when he batted the puck out of mid-air past Fleury. Left winger Johnny Gaudreau, who also scored twice, set up the goal by also batting it out of the air over to Monahan.

“We definitely didn’t practise that,” said Monahan. “That’s hockey and sometimes bounces go your way and tonight that’s what happened. Johnny got a piece of it, bumped it over to me in mid-air and I got a piece of it too and deflected it in.”

The Flames (5-9-1) have won two games in a row for the first time this season and three of their past four.

“The swagger’s coming back,” said Calgary coach Bob Harley, who was pleased that the Flames limited the Penguins to only about a dozen good scoring chances. “We’re starting to score more goals. It’s a good combo.”

It was Calgary’s first win over Pittsburgh since Dec. 3, 2005 and first at the Saddledome since Dec. 7, 2003.

Center Mikael Backlund also had a productive game as he chipped in with three assists, while goalie Karri Ramo stopped 23 of 25 shots he faced to improve his record to 3-4-0.

Right winger Phil Kessel and center Nick Bonino scored for the Penguins (9-5-0), who had won nine straight games against the Flames dating back to Dec. 6, 2007.

“They had a lot of guys that had a lot of energy today,” said Penguins center Eric Fehr. “They were just moving the puck really well. They were giving-and-going and skating around us. We weren’t hard enough on them. We weren’t playing physical enough.”

Pittsburgh coach Mike Johnston agreed with Fehr’s assessment.

“They had a lot of jump tonight,” said Johnston. “We just didn’t have as much jump. They have a young team, energetic team. That’s how they played last year. You could see it tonight. When they got ahead they kept playing that way.”

Fleury made 26 saves for the Penguins, who had their six-game winning streak snapped.

Colborne opened the scoring at 7:37 of the first period when he took a backhand pass from Bennett before snapping a shot just under Fleury’s glove.

Kessel responded for the Penguins at 13:06 of the first when he skated out from behind the Calgary net before turning and firing a low shot past Ramo.

The Flames answered back with a power-play goal at 16:21 when Gaudreau tapped in a nice cross-crease pass from Monahan.

Just 50 seconds later, Bennett put the Flames up by a pair before Monahan extended Calgary’s lead to 4-1 at 9:05 of the second.

After Bonino replied for the Penguins just over five minutes later, the Flames had a great chance to regain their lead when right winger David Jones was awarded a penalty shot with 17.7 seconds left in the middle period. Jones failed to capitalize on the breakaway opportunity though as his wrist shot sailed over the net high and wide.

The Penguins pressed hard to narrow the gap in the third but weren’t able to score, while Gaudreau secured the victory for the Flames with an empty-net goal at 17:41.

NOTES: For the second straight game, Penguins rookie RW Daniel Sprong started in place of RW Pascal Dupuis, who was taken to the hospital on Friday prior to Pittsburgh’s 2-1 road win over the Edmonton Oilers for precautionary measures after experiencing symptoms that the team stated “may or may not be related to his blood clot history.” Tests came back negative, and Dupuis will be re-evaluated again in Pittsburgh. ... Also scratched for the Penguins was D Adam Clendening for the 10th straight game. ... Flames LW Mason Raymond drew back into the lineup for Calgary in place of LW Brandon Bollig, who missed out on a chance to play in his 200th NHL game. ... The Flames also scratched D Ladislav Smid. ... LW Micheal Ferland took part in Calgary’s game-day skate, but didn’t dress due to a lower-body injury that has kept him out of the lineup for eight games.