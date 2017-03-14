Flames beat Penguins in shootout

CALGARY, Alberta -- Kris Versteeg wasn't even alive when the Atlanta Flames reeled off 10 straight wins from Oct. 14 to Nov. 3, 1978.

By scoring the lone goal of the shootout in a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, Versteeg helped the Calgary Flames tie that franchise record of 10 consecutive wins.

"They said it was seven, eight years before I was born," said Versteeg, who also had two assists in the game. "It's really cool to be a part of those things. Playoffs are our first goal but when you can accomplish things like that as you go on throughout the season, it's really nice."

Versteeg flipped a backhand shot past Pittsburgh goalie Marc-Andre Fleury for the shootout winner much to the delight of the 19,289 fans at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

"When you're coming down on goalies that are world class like Fleury you just try to do a move -- you have a couple picked out -- and you hope it works," said Versteeg.

Deryk Engelland, Dennis Wideman and Johnny Gaudreau also scored for the Flames (39-26-4), who moved past the Anaheim Ducks into the second spot in the NHL's Pacific Division.

Related Coverage Preview: Penguins at Flames

"It's a lot of fun to come to the rink whether it's a practice day or a game day," said Gaudreau. "You can see how excited the guys are. It's been a great run and we've got to keep playing the way we've been playing throughout these 10 games and we'll finish off the season the right way."

Making his seventh straight start in net, Calgary goalie Brian Elliott made 32 saves to record his ninth straight win.

Conor Sheary and Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist each for Pittsburgh (43-16-9), while Evgeni Malkin also scored.

"I thought it was a good hockey game -- what we expected," said Fleury, who was disappointed the Penguins weren't able to capitalize on a power play late in overtime. "We play in a lot of buildings that seem to be intense. I don't want to say we get used to it but I think everyone gets up to play us and I can understand that. We go in expecting that kind of game."

Fleury made 27 saves for the Penguins, who had won five straight games, including three in a row on the road.

"I thought we had a great start, but we knew they were going to push back and they did," said Fleury, who credited his defense for playing well in front of him after Mark Streit went down with a lower-body injury late in the first periods. "It was a fun game to be a part of, but it would have been better with the win."

Gaudreau put the Flames up 3-2 with a wraparound goal during a Calgary power play at 5:22 of the third before Crosby redirected a shot from Sheary past Elliott at 16:39 to force overtime.

Pittsburgh opened the scoring at 2:54 of the first period when Sheary finished off a nice three-way passing play with linemates Jake Guentzel and Crosby.

Engelland replied for the Flames at 13:48 when his pass to Matt Stajan in the slot deflected off Pittsburgh defenseman Mark Streit's stick and past Fleury.

The Penguins retook their one-goal advantage 2:03 later with a power-play goal by Malkin, who passed off to Chris Kunitz before he drove hard to the net to complete the nifty give-and-go.

Calgary pulled even at 1:34 of the second with a bit of a fluky goal as Pittsburgh's Nick Bonino tried to glove down a point shot taken by Wideman. Instead, the puck went up in the air and off Pittsburgh defenseman Ron Hainsey before trickling past Fleury.

Later in the period, Fleury stuck out his right pad to stop a point-blank scoring opportunity by Matthew Tkachuk during a Calgary power play before also making a great glove grab to deny a blast off the stick of Dougie Hamilton.

Elliott then made a nice glove save to stop a shot from the top of the faceoff circle by Pittsburgh defenseman Brian Dumoulin.

NOTES: Pittsburgh recalled RW Josh Archibald from the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Monday and he started the game on a line with C Nick Bonino and LW Scott Wilson. ... D Cameron Gaunce was a healthy scratch for the Penguins, while Matt Cullen (lower body), Carl Hagelin (lower body) and Patric Hornqvist (concussion) were out with injuries. ... Penguins D Ron Hainsey appeared in his 900th NHL game. ... Flames D Michael Stone missed his second straight game with an upper-body injury. ... Calgary scratched C Curtis Lazar, C Freddie Hamilton and D Rasmus Andersson. ... Penguins LW Tom Sestito sat out the third game of his four-game suspension for boarding Winnipeg Jets D Toby Enstrom during Pittsburgh's 7-4 road win last Wednesday.