Preview: Penguins at Flyers

Although nestled within the Keystone State, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers are worlds apart at the onset of the young season. The first-place Penguins would love to keep the status quo on Thursday, when they visit the fledgling Flyers. After collecting three goals and an assist in a 5-4 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday, captain Sidney Crosby notched a trio of assists three days later in Pittsburgh’s 3-2 triumph over Edmonton.

Philadelphia has plummeted in the other direction, losing three straight for the second time this season. A lackluster offense hasn’t been helped by a punchless power play, which is 0-for-17 in the last five games and 2-for-29 on the season. An unfortunate carom in Tuesday’s game notwithstanding, Steve Mason has been solid under the circumstances - registering a 2.23 goals-against average.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NHLN, ROOT (Pittsburgh), CSN (Philadelphia)

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (5-1-0): Norris Trophy finalist Kris Letang and Matt D‘Agostini returned to practice on Wednesday as they both attempt to overcome lower-body injuries. While neither is returning to game action in the near future, coach Dan Bylsma was pleased with the “two guys that are moving along in their return to play.” Beau Bennett, who was scratched from Tuesday’s tilt, missed practice with a lower-body injury.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (1-6-0): Tye McGinn tallied twice in a 3-2 setback to Vancouver and has scored three times in two games since being recalled from Adirondack of the American Hockey League on Saturday. “I am just trying to be open ears right now,” the 23-year-old McGinn said. “I‘m trying to get as much information as I can right now.” McGinn has just four fewer goals than the sum total of the rest of the team this season.

1. Crosby is riding a season-opening six-game point streak for the second time in his career, also having accomplished the feat in 2005-06.

2. Philadelphia captain Claude Giroux still is searching for his first goal of 2013-14 but owns a 10-game point streak versus Pittsburgh.

3. Former Hart Trophy winner Evgeni Malkin scored the game-winning power-play goal on Tuesday to extend his point streak to four contests (two goals, three assists).

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Flyers 0