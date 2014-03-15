Preview: Penguins at Flyers

The Pittsburgh Penguins had little trouble sweeping a home-and-home set with a spirited rival. They’ll look to repeat that exact feat beginning Saturday afternoon as they open a two-game showdown with the in-state Flyers in Philadelphia. The Penguins are riding high after defeating the Washington Capitals by scores of 3-2 and 2-0 on back-to-back nights, while the Flyers come in having dropped back-to-back one-goal decisions to the Toronto Maple Leafs and New Jersey Devils.

Philadelphia has done well to dig itself out of an early-season hole, but faces a daunting three-game stretch as it looks to gain ground in the crowded Metropolitan Division. Going into Saturday afternoon right on the heels of the Columbus Blue Jackets and New York Rangers for second in the division, the Flyers follow up their back-to-back games versus the Penguins with a home contest against the Chicago Blackhawks. The Keystone State rivals have split a pair of meetings this season.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), CSP (Philadelphia)

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (44-17-4): The news wasn’t all good for Pittsburgh despite sweeping the Capitals and strengthening its grip on the division lead. The Penguins learned Friday they’ll be without talented winger James Neal indefinitely after he was diagnosed with a concussion. Coach Dan Bylsma told reporters following Friday’s practice that Neal - who has 22 goals and 27 assists in 44 games - wasn’t feeling well Thursday and underwent a medical examination which revealed the concussion.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (33-25-7): Craig Berube has been left with a choice he hasn’t had to make in a while: which netminder to start versus the Penguins. Ray Emery, who hasn’t played since a loss to San Jose back on Feb. 27, returned to practice Thursday and is expected to be available over the weekend. “I’ve felt better each time I’ve been on the ice,” said Emery, who is expected to start one weekend game against Pittsburgh while Steve Mason will start the other. “It’s just a matter of being real confident in movement and being sharp, game-ready.”

OVERTIME

1. Pitttsburgh has won four of the past six regular-season meetings.

2. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has 30 goals and 44 assists in 45 career games versus the Flyers.

3. Flyers captain Claude Giroux has 10 goals and 11 assists over his last 15 games.

PREDICTION: Penguins 3, Flyers 1