Preview: Penguins at Flyers

The Pittsburgh Penguins are hoping the likely return of Evgeni Malkin will be just what the doctor ordered to put an end to a string of sickly performances. The Penguins have dropped two straight with the former Hart Trophy winner sidelined by an undisclosed injury and look to prevent the Keystone State-rival Philadelphia Flyers from completing a four-game season sweep when they pay a visit to the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday afternoon.

“This is embarrassing. We aren’t playing like a team that deserves to be in the playoffs,” said defenseman Ben Lovejoy, who scored in Pittsburgh’s 5-3 setback to white-hot Columbus on Saturday afternoon. The Penguins have mustered just 18 goals in their last 11 games (3-7-1) to fall even in points with Boston for the top wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Captain Sidney Crosby scored his team’s lone goal on Wednesday in a 4-1 setback to Philadelphia, which has won seven in a row between the Metropolitan Division rivals. The Flyers, however, are limping toward the end of the season with six losses in their last eight games (2-2-4).

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC, RSN

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (42-25-11): Crosby also scored versus the Blue Jackets to extend his point streak to five games, during which he has recorded three goals and four assists. The reigning Hart Trophy winner has torched Philadelphia in his career, collecting 76 points (31 goals, 45 assists) in 51 meetings. “We need points,” Crosby said after Saturday’s loss. “It’s not a surprise. It’s pretty clear.”

ABOUT THE FLYERS (31-29-18): Although his team has struggled, Michael Raffl has put forth a strong push with five goals in his last seven contests. Rookie Nick Cousins also found the back of the net in Saturday’s 3-2 shootout loss to Carolina, although his tally in the bonus format didn’t officially count as the first of his career. “Obviously, it’s pretty exciting to be chosen. I’ll take it,” the 21-year-old told the Philadelphia Inquirer after playing in his seventh NHL game.

OVERTIME

1. Philadelphia G Steve Mason, who will start on Sunday, has won four of his last five decisions versus Pittsburgh.

2. Penguins G Thomas Greiss could be in line to face the Flyers, against whom he has posted a 2-0-1 career record with a slim 1.63 goals-against average.

3. Philadelphia D Michael Del Zotto recorded two assists on Saturday and has five in his last four games.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Flyers 2