Preview: Penguins at Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers have been plagued by both slow starts to the season in recent years and equally sputtering beginnings to games in this campaign. Outscored 8-1 in the first period this season, the host Flyers look to avoid a sixth loss in nine outings by getting an early jump on the Keystone State-rival Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

"The first period was not pretty and we know that. We need to find a way to come out stronger," said Flyers captain Claude Giroux, who notched his NHL-best ninth assist to extend his point streak to seven games in a 5-4 loss to Arizona on Thursday. Giroux also leads the league in both power-play assists (six) and points (six) and his career point-per-game average (12 goals, 24 assists in 36 contests) versus Pittsburgh isn't too shabby, either. Then again, those numbers are dwarfed by those of Sidney Crosby, as the two-time Hart Trophy recipient has recorded a staggering 81 points (33 goals, 48 assists) in 55 regular-season encounters with Philadelphia. Crosby hasn't missed a beat since returning from his third concussion in six years, collecting two goals and an assist in back-to-back victories - including one of each in Thursday's 4-2 win over the New York Islanders - and has at least one point in 22 of his last 23 regular-season games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NHL Network, ROOT (Pittsburgh), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (5-2-1): Pittsburgh has won three of its last four without the services of offensive-minded defenseman Kris Letang (upper body), who could return to the lineup on Saturday. "He's getting closer for sure," coach Mike Sullivan told the team's website. "Obviously, he's a big part of our team and we're a better team when he's a part of our lineup." Evgeni Malkin recorded a goal and an assist for the second time in four outings on Thursday, and has flustered the Flyers to the tune of 60 points (22 goals, 38 assists) in 47 career meetings.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (3-4-1): Wayne Simmonds scored his fourth power-play goal in six contests on Thursday for Philadelphia, which has nine tallies with the man advantage in that stretch and five in its last two games. The 28-year-old Simmonds, who leads the Flyers with five goals, scored twice in his last encounter with Pittsburgh. Coach Dave Hakstol didn't divulge his starting goaltender for Saturday and perhaps with good reason, as Steve Mason yielded five goals on Thursday and Michal Neuvirth has been relieved in each of his last two outings.

OVERTIME

1. Pittsburgh G Marc-Andre Fleury is slated to start his ninth consecutive game to open the season, two shy of his career-best total to begin the 2006-07 campaign.

2. Philadelphia stay-at-home D Nick Schultz will replace struggling veteran Andrew MacDonald in the lineup on Saturday.

3. The Flyers have won four of their last five versus the Penguins at Wells Fargo Center.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Flyers 2