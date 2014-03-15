Read, Flyers take it to Penguins

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Flyers kicked off an important weekend series against their cross-town rivals with a dominant performance.

Right winger Matt Read scored two goals, goaltender Steve Mason made 25 saves and the Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-0, on Saturday in the first meeting in four months between the clubs.

”From start to finish, it was exactly what we needed to do,“ Mason said. ”Very impressive from the first line to the fourth line. Everybody stepped up and did what we had to do against a good club.

“It’s fun playing this team in this building. The fans are really into it. To have a performance like this, it’s a great thing.”

They’ll play again Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Left winger Scott Hartnell and center Vincent Lecavalier also had goals for Philadelphia (34-25-7). The Flyers, holding the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, moved to within one point of the New York Rangers for the No. 4 seed.

The Metropolitan Division-leading Penguins (44-18-4) were missing two of their top three goal scorers. Left winger Chris Kunitz, who is tied with center Sidney Crosby for the team with 31 goals, was a late scratch. Left winger James Neal (22 goals) is out indefinitely because of a concussion.

”They were better than us all over the ice,“ Crosby said. ”Special teams, they were more aggressive throughout the game, winning battles and things like that.

“Just no excuse for that. We’ve got to make sure we bounce back tomorrow.”

Hartnell scored a power-play goal 3:50 into the game to give the Flyers a 1-0 lead. He ripped a shot into the top right corner for his 16th goal to snap Philadelphia’s 0-for-8 slump on the power play.

Read made it 2-0 with a short-handed goal less than five minutes later.

Penguins center Jussi Jokinen turned the puck over to center Sean Couturier, who fed Read all alone in the slot for a slap shot that sailed under the crossbar.

“This was one of our best games for sure,” Couturier said. “From the start, we were putting pressure, and until the end we put pressure. When we do that and we play deep in their end and put pressure, we’re successful. So we’ve got to do that tomorrow again.”

Lecavalier scored his 15th goal in the second period to put the Flyers up, 3-0. Lecavalier jumped off the bench, took a breakout pass from defenseman Luke Schenn, skated in, deked goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and beat him over the blocker for a 3-0 lead.

Read made it 4-0 with 17 seconds left in the second on his 18th goal. Couturier fed center Claude Giroux, who fed Read to complete the pretty, tic-tac-toe play.

Mason faced few tough shots and kept Crosby and center Evgeni Malkin off the scoreboard to earn his fourth shutout of the season and 23rd in his career.

The Flyers have a difficult schedule ahead as they try to secure a playoff berth in the jumbled East. They play 10 of their next 11 games against teams ahead of them in the NHL standings.

The injury-depleted Penguins fell three points behind the Boston Bruins for the top spot in the conference.

”It’s not any excuse,“ Penguins coach Dan Bylsma said about injuries. ”We have had this situation before with our lineup and we have capable guys going in, guys who have done well for us before and we have to find ways to be able to win and be effective within our roles, regardless of who’s in there and who’s not in there.

“We weren’t able and we weren’t ready to do that today.”

NOTES: Philadelphia Eagles coach Chip Kelly joined Flyers coach Craig Berube on the ice during warm-ups. ... The Flyers unveiled a statue of Hall of Fame coach Fred Shero before the game. Shero led Philadelphia to its only Stanley Cup championships in 1974-75. ... Brian Gibbons replaced LW James Neal on Pittsburgh’s second line with RW Jussi Jokinen and C Evgeni Malkin ... LW Taylor Pyatt and RW Lee Stempniak played on the top line with C Sidney Crosby. ... G Tomas Vokoun (blood clot), RW Beau Bennett (wrist), LW Pascal Dupuis (knee), RW Chris Conner (foot), D Kris Letang (stroke) and D Paul Martin (hand) also were out for Pittsburgh. ... Flyers RW Zac Rinaldo returned to the lineup after being sidelined because of an upper-body injury. ... Flyers G Ray Emery was back on the bench after missing two weeks because of a lower-body injury.