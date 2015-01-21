Giroux lifts Flyers past Penguins in OT

PHILADELPHIA -- Claude Giroux never took his gloves off in a fight-filled contest and used his hands instead to score the winning goal.

The Philadelphia Flyers’ captain scored a power-play goal with 1:03 left in overtime to lift his team to a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night.

Defenseman Luke Schenn and center Chris VandeVelde scored goals for the Flyers in regulation in a physical contest between the intrastate rivals.

“It was crazy but I‘m sure the fans enjoyed it,” Giroux said. “There’s always something going on during the game that (ticks) them off or (ticks) us off. We enjoy playing these games. We played as a team and we were looking for that. When we play as a team and stick up for each other, we play our best. When we play Pittsburgh, it’s always a wild game.”

Left winger Chris Kunitz and right winger Beau Bennett scored goals for Pittsburgh (26-12-7).

The Flyers (19-22-7) finished off a disappointing first half with their sixth straight win over the Penguins.

Goaltender Ray Emery made 33 saves to end a personal five-game losing streak.

The Flyers spent most of the overtime on the power play and finally capitalized when Pittsburgh goalie Thomas Greiss lost track of the puck following a slap shot by right winger Jakub Voracek. As Greiss reached around with his glove, Giroux poked the loose puck into the net for his 16th goal.

“I don’t think it was pretty in OT,” Voracek said. “We were fatigued, we were tired, but we found a way to score a goal.”

In a game that featured four of the top five scorers in the NHL, there were nearly as many fights as goals.

“We can’t take nights off,” Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said. “We have to bring the same effort every night.”

The Penguins took a 2-1 lead 2:01 into the third period on Bennett’s third goal of the season off a perfect pass by center Evgeni Malkin. Bennett started an odd-man rush by streaking down the left side and quickly sent a pass to Malkin, who missed some ice time in the second period after getting banged-up. Malkin patiently waited with the puck as defenseman Michael Del Zotto slid past and sent a crossing pass to Bennett, who flicked a wrister into the open side of the net.

Just 2:01 later, the Flyers tied it on VandeVelde’s sixth goal. VandeVelde stood with his back toward the net when he deflected Del Zotto’s slap shot between his legs and past Greiss.

The Flyers took a 1-0 lead on just their second shot of the game with 6:49 left in the first period. Schenn ripped a slap shot that sailed through several players in front of Greiss and into the net for his second goal.

The Penguins tied it at 1 on Kunitz’s short-handed goal 2:59 into the second period. After Voracek failed to keep the puck in the offensive zone at the point, Kunitz went the other way on a two-on-one break with Crosby. Kunitz kept the puck and fired a shot into the top left corner just under the crossbar for his 14th goal and 500th career point.

The rough stuff started late in the first period when Flyers center Zac Rinaldo knocked defenseman Kris Letang out of the game with a hard hit into the boards. Rinaldo received a five-minute major for boarding and a game misconduct penalty after he left his feet to check Letang, who stayed on the ice for a couple minutes before skating off on his own.

“Anytime a player is hit like that, the protocol is to remove them and make sure you go through that concussion protocol,” Penguins coach Mike Johnston said. “They took him out of the game. That doesn’t mean that is a concussion. We’ll see (Wednesday).”

Rinaldo said he expects a suspension.

Things got out of control in the second period with four fights. The second bout featured Voracek, the NHL’s leading scorer, against defenseman Rob Scuderi. It was Voracek’s second career NHL fight and Scuderi’s first.

“You need the emotion, but it has to be controlled,” Flyers coach Craig Berube said. “That’s Pittsburgh. They bring it out. They were emotional. It was a physical game and it was great to see.”

NOTES: Flyers D Nick Schultz was sidelined because of an upper-body injury. D Brandon Manning replaced him in the lineup. ... Penguins D Simon Despres (illness) was scratched. ... Penguins coach Mike Johnston expects RW Patric Hornqvist (upper body) and LW Blake Comeau (upper body) to return after the All-Star break. ... Pittsburgh recalled LW Bobby Farnham from its AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pa., on Tuesday. He took the place of C Marcel Goc, who was a healthy scratch. ... The Penguins finish the first half at home vs. Chicago on Wednesday. ... The Flyers started a five-game homestand that will stretch across the All-Star break. They return to the ice next Tuesday vs. Arizona. Philadelphia’s next road game is Feb. 8 at Washington.