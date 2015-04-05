Flyers continue dominance over Penguins

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Flyers won’t be making the playoffs this season, but they can at least take solace in one thing: making life tough on their archrivals.

On Sunday afternoon at the Wells Fargo Center, the Flyers dealt their division nemesis Pittsburgh Penguins one more loss this season with a 4-1 decision.

Pittsburgh (42-26-11), scuffling and still needing to punch its playoff ticket, lost for the fourth time in four tries against Philadelphia (32-29-18) this season and is now 3-8-1 in its last 12 games.

”Both teams don’t like each other very much,“ Flyers center Brayden Schenn said. ”Any time the two teams get together, it’s always a hard-fought, emotional, playoff atmosphere.

“It’s nice for us to go out there and try and make it miserable on them.”

Philadelphia, already eliminated from postseason contention, has won eight straight over Pittsburgh and completed a regular-season sweep of its in-state foe for the first time since 1983-84.

Late in the third period, fans chanted, “You can’t beat us.”

This was the Flyers’ playoffs.

“That’s the only thing we can play for right now is try to put a damper on other teams’ (hopes),” Philadelphia center Ryan White said. “(The Penguins) had a few guys last week saying that they’re going to playoffs. Chirping after the game. So it was a good win for us.”

The Penguins can only hope they weren’t chirping too soon.

With three games remaining, Pittsburgh is fighting for either the third spot in the Metropolitan Division or one of the two Eastern Conference wild-card berths. Before the Capitals and Senators played Sunday night, the Penguins were two points behind Washington for third place in the division and three points ahead of Ottawa for the final wild-card slot.

“We all know in this business, as coaches and players, you have to be resilient,” Pittsburgh head coach Mike Johnston said. “And the toughest time to be resilient is when things are really going against you. You have to dig down, you have to keep a positive attitude. ... They have to believe in each other, which I know they do -- they trust each other, and you saw that by the way they came out (today).”

The Penguins dominated much of Sunday’s game, but it was the play of goalie Steve Mason (17-17-11) that won it for the Flyers.

Fans bellowed his name as Mason made save after save -- 46 in all -- in a brilliant performance. The netminder was under siege from the onset, as the Penguins outshot the Flyers in the first period, 22-4, yet both teams went into the first intermission tied, 1-1.

In total, Pittsburgh outshot Philadelphia, 47-20.

”I thought we dominated the play, we carried it,“ Penguins defenseman Rob Scuderi said. ”We just weren’t able to finish and bury it when we needed to.

“I thought Mason was unbelievable today, he was off his rocker and that was the difference in the game.”

Pittsburgh forced Mason to make 16 saves before finally putting one past him with a power-play goal by center Brandon Sutter 16:21 into the first period.

Sutter’s 19th marker was assisted by left winger David Perron and defenseman Ian Cole.

But the Flyers ended up scoring four unanswered with goals, from Schenn, White, right winger Jakub Voracek and defenseman Michael Del Zotto.

With Philadelphia lacking offense all of the first period, it received a lift from its leading scorer Voracek. The 25-year-old blasted a one-timer past goalie Thomas Greiss (9-6-3) for a power-play goal less than three minutes after the Penguins struck.

The Flyers then took the lead with a power-play goal 12:20 into the second period. A shot from the circle deflected into the air and took a bizarre bounce behind Greiss and trickled into the net, as the goal was credited to Schenn.

“Coming out of there, we realized the intensity of the game and what it meant for (the Penguins),” Philadelphia head coach Craig Berube said. “We talked about it before the game, what the game meant for them.”

Pittsburgh had a golden opportunity to even the score midway through the third period, as Mason was off his skates after making a save, but center Evgeni Malkin hit the post on his rebound attempt.

Shortly after that, White sealed the game with a goal off a pretty assist from center Sean Couturier, and Del Zotto added a tally with less than 10 seconds to play.

“It sure is motivation seeing them flipping down the standings here and beating them again to make their life harder to make the playoffs,” Couturier said of playing spoiler against the Penguins. “Maybe they won’t make it.”

NOTES: Penguins C Evgeni Malkin returned to the lineup after missing two games with an undisclosed injury. The 28-year-old entered Sunday’s game leading Pittsburgh in goals and ranked second in assists. ... The Flyers began a four-game homestand to finish the season. Despite being eliminated from postseason contention, Philadelphia posted its eighth straight winning season on home ice. ... Backup Penguins G Thomas Greiss started in net. Greiss suffered a 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers on Jan. 20 in Philadelphia, a game in which the 29-year-old made 37 saves. Before Sunday, Greiss hadn’t played since March 28. Regular starting G Marc-Andre Fleury allowed eight goals in his previous two games, one of which was a 4-1 loss to the Flyers. ... D Andrew MacDonald (hand), D Luke Schenn (abdomen), RW Wayne Simmonds (leg) and C R.J. Umberger (hip/abdomen) did not play for Philadelphia.