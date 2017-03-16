Mason, Flyers shut down Penguins

PHILADELPHIA -- Captain Claude Giroux seems to understand that as impressive as the Flyers' 4-0 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins was Wednesday night, they are still five points south of a wild-card playoff spot with three teams to climb and 13 games remaining.

"There's not a lot of games left," Giroux said after netting his 14th goal of the season in the win, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

"It's really frustrating coming to the rink every day knowing we're a better team than what we are in the standings. But we've got some games left here and we're not going to stop."

Wayne Simmonds and Sean Couturier each inched closer to their career highs in goals and Dale Weise also scored for the Flyers, while goaltender Steve Mason stopped 23 shots to record his third shutout of the season.

The Flyers (32-29-8, 72 points) moved within four points of the Toronto Maple Leafs and five points of the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders in their pursuit of the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Flyers, Islanders and Lightning each have 13 games remaining. The Maple Leafs have 14 games left.

Mason improved to 20-19-7 with his first shutout since Feb. 28

The Penguins' loss was their first in regulation since March 1, snapping a 5-0-1 stretch. At 43-17-9 and 95 points, they remain two points behind the Washington Capitals, who sit atop the Metropolitan Division.

Already without injured defensemen Trevor Daley, Kris Letang and Olli Maatta, the Penguins lost defenseman Ron Hainsey after the second period with a lower body injury. He will be evaluated on Thursday.

"We've got a lot of guys with some overextended minutes right now," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. "It gets tough when you go down players during the game, especially on the blue line. That's just the nature of the business and it seems like it's been happening to us every game on this road trip. Hopefully, we can stay healthy down the stretch."

Penguins goaltender Matt Murray (26-9-3) took the loss, allowing four goals on 28 shots.

One day removed from a cross-continental flight from Calgary, where they completed a 3-0-1 road trip, the Penguins looked sluggish in the opening two periods and watched the Flyers grab a 2-0 lead on second-period goals by Couturier and Simmonds.

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby called the game an "uphill battle."

"We still had our chances, but it wasn't our best game," said Crosby, who was held to two shots and was a minus-2. "I think we just didn't execute well and our power play wasn't sharp. All the way through, we didn't execute as we would like."

Couturier got things started one minute into the period when he scored his 11th goal, matching his total from last season. Couturier crashed the net and was the recipient of a fortuitous bounce as Brayden Schenn's cross-ice pass caromed off Weise and Murray and onto the stick of Couturier, who is closing in on his career high of 15 goals set two seasons ago.

"Our life is on the line right now and tonight was a huge team effort," Couturier said. "A lot of guys did the little things that made a difference and we need to build on that."

Less than 5 1/2 minutes later Simmonds showed his athleticism and gave the Flyers a 2-0 lead with his 29th goal and 15th on the power play. Simmonds leaped to get out of the way of Shayne Gostisbehere's shot, then flipped the rebound past Murray. It was his 200th NHL goal and he is now three goals away from matching his career high of 32 goals set last season.

"I think 198 of his goals are from right there," Giroux said of Simmonds' 3-foot rebound put-back.

NOTES: Penguins F Matt Cullen returned to the lineup after missing three games with an undisclosed injury. ... D Mark Streit, who left Monday night's game in Calgary with a lower body injury, also suited up for the Penguins. ... Penguins RW Patric Hornqvist, sidelined since March 5 with a concussion, skated in a non-contact jersey and appears to be nearing his return. ... The Penguins traveled a total of 4,763 miles on their five-game road trip that took them to Winnipeg, Edmonton, Vancouver, Calgary and Philadelphia. They even made a Tuesday stop in Pittsburgh to avoid snow in Philadelphia. ... Flyers LW Jordan Weal (lower body injury) was scratched in favor of RW Dale Weise, who has been scratched 15 times this season and has three goals. ... The Flyers will visit the New Jersey Devils on Thursday and return home to face the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. ... The Penguins return home to face the Devils on Friday and the Florida Panthers on Sunday.