Preview: Penguins at Hurricanes

The Pittsburgh Penguins attempt to halt their three-game losing streak when they visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. Pittsburgh began the season by winning seven of its first eight games before falling on rough times. The Penguins’ high-powered offense was grounded by the surprising Colorado Avalanche last Monday, resulting in a 1-0 setback for their first home loss of the campaign.

A late third-period goal by the New York Islanders on Friday handed Pittsburgh its second straight defeat, and the club managed only one tally the following night in a loss at Toronto. Carolina returns home from a four-game road trip during which it went 2-2-0 and lost Cam Ward for up to a month with a lower-body injury. The Hurricanes began the trek with a pair of one-goal victories before dropping two-goal decisions to Minnesota and Colorado.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN (Carolina)

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (7-4-0): Just as Kris Letang returned to the lineup, Pittsburgh could be without another defenseman. Veteran Rob Scuderi suffered a lower-body injury late in the first period of Saturday’s loss to Toronto after being checked by David Clarkson and did not return. Letang, who made his season debut Friday, scored the Penguins’ lone goal against the Maple Leafs.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (4-4-3): Rick DiPietro’s second chance has arrived, as he signed a tryout contract with Carolina’s American Hockey League affiliate in Charlotte. The former first overall draft pick, whose career has been hampered by injuries and inconsistency, went 130-136-28 with eight ties in 318 games with the Islanders, who bought out the remainder of his massive 15-year contract over the summer. Left wing Jeff Skinner, who leads the team with nine points, missed Friday’s game with an upper-body injury and underwent an MRI on Sunday.

OVERTIME

1. The Penguins’ skid is their longest since dropping six in a row from Dec. 29, 2011-Jan. 11, 2012.

2. With Ward and backup G Anton Khudobin both on injured reserve, Justin Peters will make his second straight start for Carolina.

3. Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby enters with an eight-game point streak against Carolina during which he has recorded two goals and 11 assists.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Hurricanes 1