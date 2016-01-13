Hurricanes 3, Penguins 2 (OT)

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Center Jeff Skinner scored on a power play with 1:58 remaining in overtime as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Tuesday night at PNC Arena.

Skinner, camped out near the right side of the net and took a pass from center Elias Lindholm for the winner.

Center Eric Staal and right winger Kris Versteeg scored earlier for the Hurricanes (19-18-7), who matched their season-high mark with a three-game winning streak.

Defenseman Kris Letang and left winger Chris Kunitz had goals for Pittsburgh (20-16-6).

Goalie Cam Ward made 22 saves for Carolina, which is 6-7 in overtime games.

Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 18 shots.

Pittsburgh center Evgeni Malkin was in the penalty box because of hooking when the winning goal was scored.

Pittsburgh center Sidney Crosby nearly tied the game early in the third period, when he was prone on the ice and slid a shot that struck the post.

Then Kunitz provided the equalizer with 13:58 left by taking a pass from Crosby, who had retrieved the puck behind the net.

Carolina produced eight third-period shots among its 18 shots in regulation. Pittsburgh had 25 shots entering overtime.

The Hurricanes led 2-1 entering the third period, scoring twice in the opening 10 minutes of the second period.

Taking a turnover from behind the net, the Hurricanes converted quickly when Versteeg delivered a slick pass to Staal, who was waiting in front of the crease

The second goal was much more fortunate. Versteeg launched a shot that was deflected wide of the goal, but it ricocheted off the boards and fluttered onto Fleury’s back and dropped into the net.

That gave Versteeg goals in consecutive games for the first time this season, which is his first with the Hurricanes.

Pittsburgh struck back with 9:31 to go in the second period. Letang’s shot zipped past Ward’s attempted glove save.

Letang has four of his five goals this season in the past two weeks.

As part of a scoreless first period, Penguins right winger Phil Kessel unloaded a shot so hard that it jarred Ward’s helmet off. That resulted in a chuckle from Ward during the ensuing stoppage.

NOTES: The Hurricanes entered the game with an NHL-leading 379 takeaways. ... Penguins C Matt Cullen played for Carolina’s Stanley Cup champion team 10 year ago. ... Penguins D Adam Clendening rejoined the team after a conditioning stint with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League. He was a scratch from Tuesday night’s lineup. ... Earlier in the day, Hurricanes assistant coach Rod Brind‘Amour, a former team captain, was selected for induction into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame. ... Pittsburgh wraps up a four-game road stretch with Friday night’s game at Tampa Bay. ... The Hurricanes go to St. Louis on Thursday night.