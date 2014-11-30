Penguins tie team record with 10th November win

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A new general manager, a rookie coach and a host of new players have not slowed down one of the league’s perennial powers.

Pittsburgh tied a franchise record with its 10th win in November, getting goals from left winger Chris Kunitz and defenseman Robert Bortuzzo less than two minutes apart in the first period en route to a 3-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night.

“It’s tough to chase in this league,” Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby said. “To get a good start and to build that confidence and belief in the way you play is important, especially with so many new faces. We’ve had to make a lot of adjustments and it’s still a process, but to be able to go through November like this -- and with our schedule getting pretty tough -- is a good way to answer.”

“If you don’t get off to a good start you can certainly get behind the 8-ball,” veteran Craig Adams said. “Everyone is looking to get off to a fast start and we’ve been able to do it, and it should serve us well moving forward.”

The Penguins (16-5-2), who also won 10 games in November in 1995 and 2010, improved to 9-2-1 on the road -- the best mark in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes (7-13-3) started the month 5-0-1 but have now lost seven of nine.

“Five-on-five I don’t think we were very dangerous,” Carolina coach Bill Peters said. “This was a very frustrating night offensively, and we’re looking for somebody, right? We need certain guys to be on the score sheet consistently; and, when they’re not, we’re in trouble.”

Defenseman Christian Ehrhoff notched his first goal of the season with 4:33 left, picking up a rebound of his own shot and lifting it over the shoulder of Carolina goalie Anton Khudobin to give the Pens a 3-1 lead.

It was the first goal by Ehrhoff in 45 games, his last coming last February against Carolina.

“Two big goals from our defense,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Johnston said. “Those are key goals in a tight checking game. Our intensity, our battle level was certainly a lot higher than it was Friday night.”

Carolina center Elias Lindholm scored on the power play with 11.7 seconds left to add a bit of late drama.

Meanwhile, backup goalie Thomas Greiss stopped 32 of 34 shots for Pittsburgh to improve to 3-1-1.

“Every game he has been in he’s given us a chance to win,” Johnston said. “Having a tandem like that (with Marc-Andre Fleury) really shows the depth of our organization.”

Carolina had nine shots on the power play in the second period alone but couldn’t solve Greiss and headed into the third period down 2-1 before Ehrhoff put the finishing touches on Pittsburgh’s fourth straight win at PNC Arena.

Playing back-to-back games against each other, the Hurricanes jumped on the Pens for the second straight time, getting a power-play goal from defenseman Justin Faulk just 3:39 in to grab a 1-0 lead. Carolina won 4-2 in Pittsburgh on Friday night thanks in large part to two man-advantage goals.

But Pittsburgh wasted little time striking back at PNC Arena, getting goals from Kunitz and Bortuzzo in a span of 1:36 to take a one-goal lead after 20 minutes. Kunitz’s goal was his ninth and came just 17 seconds after Faulk’s third of the season.

Meanwhile, in the lineup for Kris Letang (a late scratch), Bortuzzo split Carolina defensemen Jay Harrison and John-Michael Liles to beat Khudobin for his second goal.

“He was there in the tunnel after the first period with a good grin on his face and told me I’ve been watching him too much,” Bortuzzo said of Letang. “He’s a great player and, if I can make a play like that, I‘m happy to do it.”

Johnston said Letang suffered a “minor” lower-body injury against the Hurricanes on Friday night and was held out 24 hours later.

“I don’t expect it will be too much,” Johnston said. “He was with us on the trip, but they just felt this morning he just wasn’t ready to play.”

Carolina right winger Alexander Semin, who makes $7 million a season, has now gone 18 games to start the season without a goal -- the longest drought of his career. He finished with none of Carolina’s 34 shots.

NOTES: After playing 14 of its first 22 games on the road, Carolina began a five-game homestand against the Penguins. ... Carolina RW Alexander Semin went a career-worst 17 straight games without a goal during the 2010-11 season while with Washington, but finished with 28 goals. ... Former Carolina general manager Jim Rutherford returned to the PNC Arena for a game for the first time since accepting the same position with the Penguins this summer. ... Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby played his 573rd game to tie Dave Burrows for eighth in franchise history. ... Hurricanes G Anton Khudobin started only his third game since Oct. 24. He led Carolina with 19 victories last season. ... Carolina LW Jiri Tlusty entered the game second in the NHL in shooting percentage at 25 percent.