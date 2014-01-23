Preview: Penguins at Islanders

After sputtering out of the gate against their Metropolitan Division rivals, the New York Islanders vie for their third win in a row when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. The Islanders began their stretch with a 4-3 shootout win in the back end of a home-and-home series with Philadelphia on Monday before skating to a 5-3 triumph versus the New York Rangers the following night. The Islanders, who own a 5-11-3 divisional record, have posted a 1-1-1 mark versus Pittsburgh this season.

The Penguins rebounded from dropping a 5-1 setback to Florida on Monday with a victory by the same score over Montreal two nights later. Jussi Jokinen scored twice for his third multi-goal performance of the season as Pittsburgh secured its 14th victory in 15 home games. The Penguins have 14 road victories this season - six more than the Islanders have posted at home.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TSN2, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (35-13-2): Matt Niskanen notched two assists on Wednesday to extend his point streak to a career-high five games. The defenseman has scored two goals and set up five others during the stretch but has failed to tally in 14 career meetings with the Islanders. Pittsburgh’s blue-liners made a statement against the Canadiens, combining for seven assists in the lopsided victory.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (21-24-7): Thomas Vanek continued his torrid stretch by collecting a goal and assist to extend his point streak to six games. The Austrian has torched Pittsburgh this season, scoring three goals and setting up another in the three meetings. Kyle Okposo has recorded multi-point performances in each of his last two overall contests and netted a pair of goals in a 3-2 overtime loss to Pittsburgh on Dec. 3.

OVERTIME

1. The Islanders have scored three power-play goals in their last two games after a 1-for-14 stretch in their previous five.

2. Pittsburgh C Evgeni Malkin, who had a goal and an assist versus Montreal, has recorded two straight multi-point performances versus the Islanders this season.

3. Islanders G Kevin Poulin has yet to defeat the Penguins in four career appearances.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Islanders 2