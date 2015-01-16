Preview: Penguins at Islanders

When it comes to mid-season previews of the Eastern Conference finals, it isn’t surprising to see the Pittsburgh Penguins involved. But their opponents continue to find themselves in unfamiliar territory as the Penguins visit the upstart New York Islanders on Friday in a battle of two of the top teams in the conference. The Islanders appear to be the real deal this season as they are riding a three-game winning streak following Tuesday’s 3-0 win over the Rangers.

While fans on Long Island are buzzing following the Islanders’ wildly successful 5-2-0 road trip, the Penguins have been formidable in their own right. Pittsburgh has points in five of six games (4-1-1) and is looking to build on a 7-2 thrashing of Minnesota on Tuesday. The Penguins prevailed 3-1 in the first meeting of the season between the Metropolitan Division rivals, but the Islanders responded by sweeping a home-and-home series back in November.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TVA, ROOT (Pittsburgh), MSG Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (26-10-6): Pittsburgh hasn’t forgotten what transpired nearly two months ago, when it had a three-game winning streak snapped in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Islanders before suffering a 4-1 drubbing on Long Island the following night. “They swept us in a big weekend that (generated) a lot of momentum for their team,” left wing Chris Kunitz told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The Penguins have to hope superstar center Sidney Crosby can get going - the captain has just 12 goals in 39 games thus far this season.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (29-13-1): The Islanders have their own underperforming superstar - though, like Crosby and his 47 points, it isn’t as if John Tavares has played like a third-line forward. Tavares leads the Islanders in goals (19) and points (39) and remains one of the most dangerous forwards in the league, but he’s also had plenty of help. “They can roll those four lines,” Penguins coach Mike Johnston said of the Islanders. “They have really good depth up front. They push teams back because of their forwards.”

OVERTIME

1. Pittsburgh has won just once in its last six road games, although they’ve won nine of their last 12 visits to Long Island.

2. Penguins RW Steve Downie left Tuesday’s game with a head injury and isn’t expected to play Friday.

3. Tavares has recorded seven goals and 13 assists but has a minus-20 rating in 29 career games against Pittsburgh.

PREDICTION: Islanders 4, Penguins 3