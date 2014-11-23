FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Islanders 4, Penguins 1
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 23, 2014 / 3:01 AM / 3 years ago

Islanders 4, Penguins 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Islanders 4, Penguins 1: Anders Lee, Brock Nelson and captain John Tavares each scored a goal in the third period as New York swept its home-and-home series with visiting Pittsburgh.Matt Martin also scored for the Islanders, who pulled even with the Penguins atop the Metropolitan Division with their eighth win in nine games. Jaroslav Halak made 27 saves.

Evgeni Malkin had the lone goal for Pittsburgh, which has a game in hand on New York. Thomas Greiss stopped 31 shots in his third November appearance.

Lee snapped a 1-1 tie 2:38 into the third period by deflecting defenseman Lubomir Visnovsky’s shot past Greiss. Nelson added some insurance on a power play at 9:47, completing a nice passing play from Kyle Okposo and Tavares, and the captain put the game out of reach with 4:14 remaining.

Malkin opened the scoring with 3:11 remaining in the first period when his wrist shot trickled in after the initial save by Halak. Martin tied the contest when he deposited a rebound during a scrum with 1:59 remaining in the second.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Martin, who also scored against Pittsburgh on Friday, tallied in consecutive contests for the first time in his career. … Pittsburgh fell to 7-2-1 on the road. … Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby was held off the scoresheet in both games of the home-and-home series.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.