Islanders 4, Penguins 1: Anders Lee, Brock Nelson and captain John Tavares each scored a goal in the third period as New York swept its home-and-home series with visiting Pittsburgh.Matt Martin also scored for the Islanders, who pulled even with the Penguins atop the Metropolitan Division with their eighth win in nine games. Jaroslav Halak made 27 saves.

Evgeni Malkin had the lone goal for Pittsburgh, which has a game in hand on New York. Thomas Greiss stopped 31 shots in his third November appearance.

Lee snapped a 1-1 tie 2:38 into the third period by deflecting defenseman Lubomir Visnovsky’s shot past Greiss. Nelson added some insurance on a power play at 9:47, completing a nice passing play from Kyle Okposo and Tavares, and the captain put the game out of reach with 4:14 remaining.

Malkin opened the scoring with 3:11 remaining in the first period when his wrist shot trickled in after the initial save by Halak. Martin tied the contest when he deposited a rebound during a scrum with 1:59 remaining in the second.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Martin, who also scored against Pittsburgh on Friday, tallied in consecutive contests for the first time in his career. … Pittsburgh fell to 7-2-1 on the road. … Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby was held off the scoresheet in both games of the home-and-home series.