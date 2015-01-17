Islanders 6, Penguins 3: Kyle Okposo erupted for four goals, including the game winner with just over eight minutes remaining in the third period, as host New York upended Pittsburgh in a battle between two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

Just over five minutes after tying the game, Okposo completed his first career hat trick with a well-placed wrist shot from the slot and added some insurance with 2:31 left to lead the Islanders to their fourth consecutive victory. Ryan Strome scored a second-period goal, Michael Grabner added an empty-netter, captain John Tavares and Josh Bailey notched three assists apiece and Jaroslav Halak stopped 21 shots.

Captain Sidney Crosby scored twice - his first multi-goal effort since Oct. 28 - and added an assist for the Penguins, who have lost three straight meetings between the Metropolitan Division rivals. David Perron also tallied and All-Star Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves in defeat.

Crosby opened the scoring during a power play at 10:52 of the first period as the rebound of Chris Kunitz’s shot deflected off his elbow and in, and Perron doubled the lead 90 seconds later with a low blast from above the right faceoff circle. Okposo halved the deficit with 3:09 remaining in the session, as Tavares used a sensational move to get around Pittsburgh defenseman Simon Despres before whipping a pass that glanced off Okposo’s skate and past Fleury.

Strome drew the Islanders even 12:31 into the middle period, outmuscling a pair of New York defenders before beating Fleury between the pads. Crosby scored a back-breaker with 4.4 seconds remaining in the session - gathering a cross-ice feed from blue-liner Paul Martin and lifting the puck over a fallen Halak - but Okposo responded at 6:42 of the third, pouncing on a rebound and lofting a backhand shot past Fleury.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Crosby has recorded 27 goals and 61 assists in 49 career games against the Islanders. The 88 points are 13 more than his total against any other opponent. ... Okposo came into the night with four goals in his previous 31 games. ... The Penguins went 2-for-2 with the man advantage and are 4-for-8 over their last three contests.