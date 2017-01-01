Penguins cap their best December in history with OT win

PITTSBURGH -- Evgeni Malkin scored on a power play 1:54 into overtime after Conor Sheary tied it in the final minute of regulation and the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night, finishing off the best December in the franchise's 50-year history with a 12-1-2 record.

Malkin whistled a slap shot under the crossbar a few seconds after goalie Carey Price stopped Sidney Crosby at point-blank range, with the Canadiens down a man after accidentally sending out an extra defender as the Penguins were on a two-on-one break.

The Penguins pulled goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (37 saves) with just over a minute to go to add an extra attacker, and they got the tying goal when defenseman Justin Schultz's shot from just inside the blue line deflected first off the Canadiens' Max Pacioretty and then off Sheary's body and past Price (37 saves), who had spent most of the third period protecting a one-goal lead.

Before that, Paul Byron tied it for the Canadiens in the final minute of the second period and Brian Flynn nudged them ahead 2:04 into the third by putting in a rebound that deflected off the skates of defenseman Chad Ruhwedel into the net.

Crosby, shadowed by defenseman Shea Weber during Weber's 800th NHL game, didn't score a goal for the first time in six games but still leads the NHL with 26 goals in 32 games.

Alexander Radulov also scored for Montreal.

Patric Hornqvist and Phil Kessel scored 3:21 apart in the second period to give the Penguins a 2-1 lead.

Hornqvist has three goals and two assists in his last three games on New Year's Eve but was stopped another time by Price at close range. The Canadiens goalie also stopped Malkin inside the crease with Pittsburgh attempting to tie the score in the third period.

Fleury is 6-0-1 in his last seven decisions. The Canadiens now have lost in overtime twice and won in overtime once during their current road trip.

The Penguins didn't score against Price despite getting the game's initial three power plays in the first period, but that quickly changed early in the second.

With Montreal up 1-0 on Radulov's eighth goal of the season, Weber's giveaway -- forced by defenseman Kris Letang, back in the lineup after missing seven games with a lower body injury -- led to Hornqvist's tying goal 67 seconds into the period.

Hornqvist skated to the right post, putting him in perfect position to steer Malkin's pass from the left circle into the net.

Kessel then put the Penguins up 2-1 with only his second goal in nine games, chasing down a loose puck as it deflected off the side boards before outskating defenseman Ryan Johnston to the net. Kessel switched from his forehand to his backhand to beat Price inside the near post for his 12th goal of the season.

Carl Hagelin, who picked up the second assist on Hornqvist's goal, had the primary assist.

Byron tied it with 39 seconds left in the second by deflecting defenseman Jeff Petry's one-timer from the blue line for his 12th goal of the season

NOTES: Canadiens D Shea Weber played in his 800th game, all but 37 with the Nashville Predators. He opposed Pittsburgh for only the 13th time in his 12-season career. ... Penguins D Kris Letang returned after sitting out seven games with a lower-body injury. The Penguins were 4-1-1 during his absence. ... Penguins D Olli Maatta also was back following a two-game absence while ill. ... The Penguins called up G Tristan Jarry from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) due to G Matt Murray's lower body injury. Murray is listed as week to week. Jarry started two games during the preseason, getting a shutout in each. ... Montreal G Carey Price started against Pittsburgh for the first time since Oct. 13, 2015. G Al Montoya started the only other game against the Penguins this season, making 36 saves in the Canadiens' 4-0 victory in Montreal on Oct. 18. ... The Penguins don't play again until Jan. 8 against Tampa Bay. The Canadiens play three games during that span.