Maple Leafs win Centennial Classic outdoors in OT

TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs splurged for four third-period goals, then needed overtime to defeat the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Sunday at BMO Field to extend their winning streak to five games.

Auston Matthews scored his second goal of the game and his 20th of the season for the Maple Leafs at 3:40 of overtime

The Red Wings, who trailed 4-1 in the third period, tied the score with 1.1 seconds left in regulation time when Anthony Mantha scored his second goal of the game.

Leo Komarov, Mitch Marner, Connor Brown and Matthews scored in regulation for the Maple Leafs (17-12-4) in the Centennial Classic played outdoors before an announced crowd of 40,148. Zach Hyman added two assists for Toronto.

Mantha added an assist for the Red Wings (16-17-4), who have lost two of their past three games. Jonathan Ericsson and Tomas Tatar also scored for Detroit.

Frederik Andersen stopped 33 shots in the Toronto goal.

Jared Coreau made 22 saves in Detroit's net.

The Red Wings scored at 5:33 of the second period when Mantha snapped home his first goal of the game from just above the top rim of the right faceoff circle.

The pass to Mantha came from Henrik Zetterberg after the Maple Leafs turned the puck over in the neutral zone.

The Leafs came close to tying with Detroit's Nick Jensen off for holding at 10:15 of the second period when Jake Gardiner's shot from the high slot rang off the post.

After two periods, Detroit had an 18-17 edge in shots on goal.

The Maple Leafs tied the score 1-1 at 1:23 of the third period on the sixth goal of the season by Komarov, who was in front of the net when he knocked in Gardiner's pass from the corner.

Marner put the Maple Leafs into a 2-1 lead with his ninth goal of the season at 8:23 of the third period after he carried the puck from the left faceoff circle into the slot.

The Maple Leafs took a 3-1 lead on the seventh goal of the season by Brown at 9:34 from close in on a pass from Hyman.

Matthews scored his first goal of the game at 12:05 on a shot from the right circle to increase the lead to three goals.

Detroit came back with the first goal of the season by Ericsson at 13:54 to cut the Toronto lead to two goals.

With Coreau out of the net, the Red Wings scored again at 18:14 on the ninth goal of the season by Tatar.

Mantha scored his ninth goal of the season at 19:58 to tie the score at 4.

NOTES: The original starting time of 3 p.m. for the game Sunday was changed to 3:53 p.m. because of concern about player safety with the glare of the sunlight on the ice. ... The teams also met in an outdoor game in 2014 before a crowd of more than 105,000 at Michigan Stadium with Toronto winning 3-2 in a shootout. ... Sunday was the first of four meetings this season between the teams. The other game in Toronto will be played March 7 with the games in Detroit on Jan. 25 and April 1. ... The Red Wings will play their next game on Wednesday at Anaheim against the Ducks, the third game of seven in a row on the road. ... The Maple Leafs will visit the Washington Capitals on Tuesday for their next game.