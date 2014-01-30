Preview: Penguins at Kings

The Los Angeles Kings look to snap out of their offensive funk when they begin a four-game homestand against the high-powered Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. Los Angeles has struggled since just before Christmas, losing 13 of its last 18 contests (5-11-2) dating to Dec. 23. The Kings scored more than two goals only four times in that span and have totaled two tallies over their last four contests (1-3-0).

Los Angeles was blanked for the second time in three games on Tuesday, dropping a 3-0 decision at Phoenix, and has been shut out four times over its last 16 contests. Pittsburgh is coming off its third win in four games, a 3-0 triumph over Buffalo on Monday. Tanner Glass recorded a goal and an assist while Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves for his fourth shutout of the season and his league-leading 29th victory.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (37-14-2): Sidney Crosby has been kept off the scoresheet only 11 times over 53 games this season, with three occurrences taking place over his last seven contests. With 74 points, the captain still owns a 10-point lead over John Tavares of the New York Islanders in the race for the Art Ross Trophy. Evgeni Malkin has gone two games without a point for the third time this campaign and first since Oct. 28 and 30.

ABOUT THE KINGS (30-19-6): Los Angeles returns to Staples Center for the first time since posting a 1-0 win over Vancouver on Jan. 13. The Kings went 2-5-1 over their next eight contests, a span that included a loss to Anaheim at Dodger Stadium on Saturday in the first installment of the NHL Stadium Series. Anze Kopitar, who leads the club with 42 points, has scored both goals over Los Angeles’ last four games.

1. Penguins D Rob Scuderi returns to Staples Center for the first time since leaving the Kings as a free agent last summer.

2. The Kings’ homestand runs right up to the Olympic break. Los Angeles returns from the hiatus on Feb. 26 in Colorado.

3. Pittsburgh and Los Angeles are meeting for the first time since Nov. 5, 2011, when the Penguins recorded a 3-2 shootout victory.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Kings 1