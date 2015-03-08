Penguins 1, Kings 0 (OT): Patric Hornqvist scored 1:44 into overtime and Marc-Andre Fleury posted his 37th career shutout as visiting Pittsburgh recorded its sixth victory in seven games.

Penguins defenseman Paul Martin pinched and forced a turnover by Tyler Toffoli in the right faceoff circle. Hornqvist pounced on the loose puck in the slot and fired it past Jonathan Quick for his third goal in two nights.

Fleury turned aside 31 shots for the Penguins, who pulled even in points with the New York Rangers for second place in the Metropolitan Division. The 30-year-old goaltender made 12 of his saves in the first period en route to his league-leading ninth shutout of the season.

Quick finished with 17 saves for Los Angeles, which lost for just the fourth time in 14 games. The Kings went 0-for-2 on the power play while successfully killing all four of their penalties as they climbed within one point of Calgary for third place in the Pacific.

The Kings clamped down defensively, limiting Pittsburgh to five shots in the first period and six in the second while registering a total of 22 over the first 40 minutes. The Penguins managed just one shot in the third until the 14:45 mark and finished the session with five.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hornqvist has scored a league-leading seven times since Feb. 21. ... Penguins C Evgeni Malkin had his seven-game point streak snapped. ... Pittsburgh outscored the Kings 4-0 in sweeping the two-game season series. ... A statue of Kings legend Luc Robitaille was unveiled outside of Staples Center, with Wayne Gretzky, Rob Blake and Mario Lemieux among those on hand.