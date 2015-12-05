Kings 5, Penguins 3

LOS ANGELES -- Defenseman Jake Muzzin had a goal and two assists, and left wing Milan Lucic added two goals as the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins, 5-3, on Saturday at Staples Center.

Los Angeles (16-8-1) continued to lead the Pacific Division, moving five points head of the San Jose Sharks with a four-goal burst in the second period. Goaltender Jonathan Quick stopped 17 shots.

Pittsburgh (14-9-2) lost for the third time in its last four games but still hold the one of the wild card playoff positions in the Eastern Conference.

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 31 Los Angeles shots in suffering his ninth loss of the season (12-8-1).

Lucic’s empty net goal sealed the victory at 18:45 for the third period on an assist from defenseman Drew Doughty.

The Kings had an opportunity to increase their lead at 11:33 of the third period, but Fleury stopped a penalty shot by right winger Marian Gaborik.

The Penguins closed to 4-3 on center Sidney Crosby’s sixth goal of the season at 2:39 of the third period. Crosby stationed himself to the left of Quick for a tip in of defenseman Brian Doumlin’s pass from the point.

Pittsburgh had gotten to within 4-2 at 18:01 of the second period when defenseman Olli Maatta scored his third goal of the season on a backhand shot from the slot.

Muzzin completed the four-goal, second period Los Angeles outburst at 12:18 on a wrist shot off a feed from right winger Dustin Brown.

Muzzin tied his career high in points for in a game, three, with the score.

The Penguins broke through to shave the deficit to 3-1 on left winger Chris Kunitz’s fourth goal of the season at 11:20 of the second period on assists from center Sidney Crosby and defenseman Brian Dumoulin.

Kunitz’s slap shot from the high slot beat a screened Quick to break a personal five game goalless streak.

Los Angeles took a 3-0 lead when Lucic converted a two on one rush at 10:57 for his eighth goal of the season. Lucic took advantage of the Penguins’ poor defensive zone play throughout the period to beat Fleury between the pads with a wrist shot.

The Kings doubled their lead on defenseman Christian Ehrhoff’s first goal of the season at 9:53 of the middle frame. Ehrhoff took a pass from and with the Pittsburgh defense backing off his wrist shot from the slot beat Fleury

Los Angeles took a 1-0 lead on defenseman Drew Doughty’s fourth goal of the season on the power play at 2:26 of the second period. Muzzin fed Doughty after a faceoff win by center Jeff Carter and Doughty’s one-timer beat Fleury cleanly.

NOTES: Pittsburgh activated D Olli Maatta from injured reserve and he was in the lineup for D Kris Letang, who missed the game because of an undisclosed injury. Maatta missed the last six games because of an upper body injury. ... The Penguins scratched D Adam Clendening, RW Daniel Sprong and Letang. ... Pittsburgh will continue its lone West Coast trip in Anaheim tomorrow with a 8 p.m. ET start and will close out the road swing in Denver against the Avalanche on Tuesday night. After the Avalanche game, they will play only four more games outside the Eastern Time Zone this season. ... Los Angeles did not dress C Trevor Lewis and D Derek Forbort. Lewis was “dinged up” on Thursday, according to coach Darryl Sutter, giving Weal an opportunity on the fourth line after being a healthy scratch in his last four games. ... The Kings will see the Penguins again on Friday to conclude their season series. After Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay, nine of their next 10 games will be played away from Staples Center.