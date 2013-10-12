Preview: Penguins at Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s improved defense has been a big part of their strong start, and it will get a major test when the Pittsburgh Penguins visit on Saturday. The Lightning, who are the only team to allow 400 goals in the previous two seasons, reside in the top third of the league in goals and shots against through four games. Pittsburgh scored 33 times during a six-game winning streak against Tampa Bay and has netted 15 goals in four contests to open the season.

Steven Stamkos recorded his first three goals of the campaign as the Lightning began a seven-game homestand by thumping Florida 7-2 on Thursday. Evgeni Malkin has produced 16 goals in 24 career games against Tampa Bay, and the Russian netted his first of the season in a 6-3 loss at Florida on Friday. Marc-Andre Fleury is expected back in net for the Penguins after sitting out for the first time this campaign.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (3-1-0): Fleury was outstanding in the first three games, yielding only three goals on 82 shots, after being benched last postseason. All-Star defenseman Kris Letang (leg injury) is not likely to make his season debut against Tampa Bay but has been skating with the team. Captain Sidney Crosby owns a team-best five points and former Lightning forward Jussi Jokinen has three goals, but the Penguins are without high-scoring left wing James Neal indefinitely due to an upper-body injury.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (3-1-0): Goalie Ben Bishop, who won the last three games, will sit out with a lower-body injury as Anders Lindback gets his second start after giving up three goals in a season-opening loss at Boston. Free-agent signee Valtteri Filppula has matched Stamkos with three goals in the early going,while captain Martin St. Louis and Teddy Purcell have collected five points apiece.Radko Gudas has recorded 19 hits to lead all defensemen in the league.

OVERTIME

1. Tampa Bay’s fourth-line C Nate Thompson has won 25-of-36 faceoffs in the opening four contests after going 12-1 on Thursday.

2. Pittsburgh D Matt Niskanen has registered three assists and nine shots as he is among the league leaders in plus/minus rating with a plus-6.

3. Only two teams in the league (Boston and St. Louis) have given up fewer 5-on-5 goals than Tampa Bay (three).

PREDICTION: Penguins 5, Lightning 4