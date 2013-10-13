Penguins 5, Lightning 4: Captain Sidney Crosby recorded his eighth career hat trick and defenseman Matt Niskanen snapped a tie during a power play with 18.6 seconds remaining in the third period as visiting Pittsburgh edged Tampa Bay.

Crosby scored the second of the Penguins’ three man-advantage goals with 9:34 remaining for a 4-3 lead, but Alex Killorn tied it with a power-play tally with 3:02 left. Niskanen, who also had an assist, hammered a shot inside the left post for the winner after Tampa Bay’s Richard Panik went off for tripping.

Defenseman Brooks Orpik also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury turned aside 14 shots for Pittsburgh, which beat the Lightning for the seventh straight time. Steven Stamkos, Teddy Purcell and Valtteri Filppula tallied while captain Martin St. Louis added two assists for Tampa Bay, which saw its three-game winning streak end.

Tampa Bay failed on three power-play opportunities in the first period, but Killorn’s quick shot went into the net off Filppula for a 1-0 lead at 13:25. The Penguins capitalized on their second man-advantage chance as Crosby jumped on a rebound in front and slipped the puck between the pads of Anders Lindback (21 saves) only 2:14 into the second.

Stamkos scored from the right faceoff circle at 5:11, but Orpik deflected Pascal Dupuis’ shot past Lindback to tie it 1:50 later. Purcell got his stick on blue-liner Sami Salo’s blast from the point with 4:18 left in the second before Crosby’s deflection of defenseman Rob Scuderi’s shot made it 3-3 just 25 seconds into the third.

GAME NOTEBOOK: C Evgeni Malkin and LWs Jussi Jokinen and Chris Kunitz each had two helpers for Pittsburgh and Niskanen earned his 100th career assist on Crosby’s second goal. … All three of Purcell’s goals this season have come on the power play. … Tampa Bay G Ben Bishop, who won the last three games, sat out with a lower-body injury and Cedrick Desjardins dressed as the backup to Lindback.