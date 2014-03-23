(Updated: UPDATING: Standings in Para 3.)

Penguins 4, Lightning 3 (OT): James Neal scored on the power play 1:27 into overtime while Evgeni Malkin collected two goals and two assists as Pittsburgh snapped visiting Tampa Bay’s five-game winning streak.

Neal beat Anders Lindback from the right faceoff circle off a pass from Malkin after a too-many-men-on-the-ice penalty helped set up the Penguins for their third power-play tally of the game. Captain Sidney Crosby scored a goal and set up two others while Jeff Zatkoff turned aside 21 shots as Pittsburgh beat Tampa Bay for the ninth straight time.

Captain Steven Stamkos collected a goal and an assist while Ondrej Palat and Valtteri Filppula also scored as the Lightning extended their point streak to eight games (5-0-3). Defenseman Radko Gudas contributed two assists and Lindback made 25 saves for Tampa Bay, which remained one point ahead of Montreal for second place in the Atlantic Division.

Crosby opened the scoring during a man advantage with a one-timer from the right circle off a diagonal pass from Malkin 5:29 into the second period. The Lightning answered with their own power-play goal as Filppula hammered home a cross-ice feed from Stamkos at the right circle with 3:16 left in the session.

Stamkos put Tampa Bay in front 8:17 into the third by burying a rebound, but Malkin scored in the same fashion on the power play 2:50 later. Jussi Jokinen’s steal set up Malkin’s go-ahead goal with 3:17 left before Palat slalomed through the Pittsburgh defense to beat Zatkoff at 18:38.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Malkin has 18 goals in 27 career regular-season games against the Lightning. … Filppula extended his point streak to a career-high eight games with his 24th goal in the second period, bettering his previous mark of 23 set in 2011-12 with Detroit. … Tampa Bay C Tom Pyatt was back in the lineup after a one-game absence and faced his brother, Penguins C Taylor Pyatt. … Pittsburgh C Joe Vitale was scratched due to an upper-body injury.