Lightning hang on against depleted Penguins

TAMPA -- The Pittsburgh Penguins came to town depleted by illness and injuries and playing their third game in four nights, but Tampa Bay center Tyler Johnson could certainly relate.

A week ago, he was stuck in bed with his own illness, but he was healthy and then some Tuesday night, getting his second career hat trick, all in the first 23 minutes, as the Tampa Bay Lightning pulled out a 4-3 win over the Penguins at Amalie Arena.

“It’s huge -- this is one of the only teams I haven’t beaten,” said Johnson, whose three goals put the Lightning up 4-0, with Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury pulled midgame for just the second time in the past year.

With 20-year-old rookie Andrei Vasilevskiy making just his third career start and his home debut, the Lightning (21-11-4) gave him the confidence of an early lead, helping beat the Penguins for the first time in 11 games, going back to 2011. The young goalie ended up needing all the support he had.

Down 4-1 with 10 minutes to play, Pittsburgh (22-7-5) got a goal from left winger Chris Kunitz, then after pulling the goalie, another from defenseman Kris Letang to pull within a goal with 1:31 to play. Vasilevskiy held on with the last of his 26 saves, blissfully unaware he had stopped a breakaway earlier from Sidney Crosby.

Related Coverage Preview: Penguins at Lightning

“It is a grand team in the NHL. They have good players,” Vasilevskiy said. “My first home game. I tried to do my best. Three goals is not bad. I will work hard to do better.”

The Lightning led 4-0 three minutes into the second period on their first 12 shots against Fleury and backup Jeff Zatkoff.

Tampa Bay improved to 13-4-1 at home while stopping the Penguins, who came in with the NHL’s best road points percentage and dropped to 9-3-4.

Johnson’s hat trick overshadowed an impressive home debut for Vasilevskiy, who was filling in for injured regular Ben Bishop.

Johnson, who came into the game with 10 goals and a team-best 24 assists, scored 6:54 into the game, flicking a shot past Fleury on an assist from right winger Nikita Kucherov.

Johnson’s second goal came on a long, high shot with 3.4 seconds left in the opening period, giving the Lightning a 2-0 lead against a Penguins team that came in leading the Eastern Conference with 49 points. Kucherov scored his 14th goal on a breakaway in the first minute of the second period to chase Fleury and Johnson completed the hat-trick at 2:37 to make it 4-0 before Pittsburgh started chipping away.

Pittsburgh got on the scoreboard with 9:45 left in the second, cutting the deficit to 4-1 on the 13th goal of the season by right winger Patric Hornqvist.

“We were trailing 2-0 right away. They had good bounces going their way,” Letang said.

Zatkoff was called up as a result of three more players being sidelined with mumps-like symptoms this week.

“The character we have in this room with the amount of guys out of the lineup, just to keep coming, it would have been easy to pack it in,” said Zatkoff, who made 16 saves in just under two periods. “Never any quit. We never thought we were out of it, right to the final buzzer. We almost got it.”

Tampa Bay left winger Ondrej Palat had three assists while Kucherov added two assists.

NOTES: Lightning G Ben Bishop missed a fourth straight game with a lower-body injury, but don’t expect the Penguins to sympathize. Pittsburgh has 12 players listed with various injuries and illnesses, including a rash of players with mumps-like symptoms -- Tuesday’s scratches were C Brandon Sutter (illness), F Steve Downie (illness) and G Thomas Greiss (illness). ... Pittsburgh recalled LW Dominik Uher from the AHL earlier in the day to take the spoke of LW Blake Comeau, who will reportedly be out weeks after being injured the night before against Florida. ... The Lightning also had D Jason Garrison and RW J.T. Brown as scratches. ... Tampa Bay stays home and after the holiday plays host to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night. Pittsburgh returns home and faces the Washington Capitals on Saturday.