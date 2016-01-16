Namestnikov’s hat trick leads Lightning to OT win

TAMPA, Fla. -- Center Vladislav Namestnikov got his first career hat trick in dramatic fashion, scoring his third goal with 2:49 left in overtime to help the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 5-4 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night at Amalie Arena.

Namestnikov, who entered the game with six goals all season, scored the winner after the Lightning saw a 3-1 lead turn into a 4-3 deficit with six minutes left in regulation.

“To get the overtime winner is something special,” said Namestnikov, who had five assists in the previous three games.

Just when it looked like the Lightning were about let a third-period lead slip away, defenseman Anton Stralman made a spin move and scored the tying goal with 4:39 left, killing momentum after Pittsburgh rallied for two goals to take the lead.

Stralman’s fifth goal of the season saw him skate into the Pittsburgh zone, spin past a defender and fire a shot past Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury to tie the score.

“We’re here for the fans: blown leads, comebacks, extra time, send the home fans home happy, throw in a hat trick to boot,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “(Namestnikov) is being a big-time contributor, playing with some big-time players and he is fitting in just fine. He’s doing really well for himself.”

Pittsburgh scored twice in a span of four minutes to rally for the lead, getting a goal with 9:47 left from defenseman Trevor Daley -- his second of the season -- and then the go-ahead goal from left winger Chris Kunitz with 6:12 to play.

The Lightning led 3-2 entering the third period. They were 14-1 when leading after two periods and the Penguins were 2-14-2 when they trailed after two.

While the teams had generally avoided third-period drama this season, they both had their share Friday night.

The Lightning led 3-2 entering the third, scoring two power-play goals after getting two five-on-three opportunities after three penalties in a span of 68 seconds, two by center Matt Cullen.

Tampa Bay needed only 23 seconds of five-on-three to take a 2-1 lead on center Valtteri Filppula’s sixth goal of the season, off a pass from center Tyler Johnson for his ninth assist.

Less than a minute later, Cullen’s second penalty created another five-on-three, and while the Penguins killed off the double advantage, the Lightning struck again with seven seconds left on the regular power play as defenseman Victor Hedman fired a long shot from the blue line that was redirected for his second goal of the night and eighth of the season.

“We put ourselves in trouble a little bit with penalties,” Fleury said. “It’s nice to get back in the game and get the lead. I let the fourth one in. At least it’s a point, but we need to start playing better.”

Pittsburgh pulled within a goal before the second period ended, with right winger Patric Hornqvist scoring on a power play through the legs of Lightning backup goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy with 5:37 left in the period. Tampa Bay led 3-2 despite a 19-13 shooting edge by Pittsburgh.

The teams traded goals in the first period, with Namestnikov giving the Lightning a 1-0 lead just 1:51 into the game with a shot to the top-right corner of the net past Fleury.

That lead only held until 9:23 was left in the first period when defenseman Kris Letang grabbed a loose puck off a faceoff in the Lightning zone and beat Vasilevskiy to the near post to tie the score at 1 with his sixth goal of the season.

“It’s good to get a point, but I don’t think we should be satisfied with the point,” Lightning center Eric Fehr said. “We had a good comeback after the power-play goals, but we had the lead with about six minutes left in the game and we’ve got to close those out.”

NOTES: The Lightning, winners of four straight, stuck with a lineup of 11 forwards and seven defensemen as they did in Tuesday’s 4-0 win over the Avalanche, making C Jonathan Marchessault and RW Erik Condra healthy scratches. ... The Penguins recalled rookie F Conor Sheary from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, where he was leading the AHL with 26 assists. He was scheduled to play with the third line at right wing. ... Pittsburgh had four healthy scratches with D Adam Clendening, D David Warsofsky, C Nick Bonino and LW Sergei Plotnikov. ... The Lightning returned home for four games. The Penguins finished a four-game road swing and headed home to face the Hurricanes on Sunday