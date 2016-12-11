Penguins' power display sinks Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. -- Sidney Crosby says he knew the Pittsburgh Penguins' power play would come around eventually, and it certainly did Saturday night, as Pittsburgh turned a 3-1 deficit against the Tampa Bay Lightning into a 4-3 win with three power-play goals at Amalie Arena.

"We definitely executed really well, especially late in the second to get close, and then we got some great opportunities," said Crosby, who scored his 19th and 20th goals, the latter tying the game on a third-period power play.

Evgeni Malkin scored two power-play goals, the first pulling within a goal in the second and the next giving the Penguins the lead with 11:24 left in the game.

"That last one was good zone time, and we really felt like there were some good chances there," said Crosby, who had seen the power play go 1-for-31 in an extended slump before converting on three straight opportunities.

Pittsburgh (18-7-3) has won five straight while scoring 29 goals. The Lightning (14-13-2) have slumped to a 1-6-1 stretch in their last eight and now are headed on the road for three straight, including a back-to-back next weekend.

"They're a really good team," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. "You can't take anything away from them. They're defending champs, and they pretty much kept going from last year. We gave them five power plays and they scored on three, and that's where it's tough."

Matthew Murray had 19 saves for Pittsburgh, which outshot Tampa Bay 37-23.

The Lightning pulled their goalie and had a six-on-four power play for the final seconds but couldn't tie the score.

Tampa Bay led 3-2 after two periods, rallying from an early deficit to take a 3-1 lead to surprise a Pittsburgh team that had won four straight and averaged six goals per game in doing so.

The Penguins took the early lead as Crosby scored on a diving goal, his stick outstretched as he reached the puck past Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy with 7:57 left in the first period.

The Penguins outshot the Lightning 14-4 late in the first period, but Tampa Bay tied the score late in the period on a power-play goal by Jonathan Drouin with 2:03 left.

The Lightning had a two-on-one breakaway early in the second period and Valtteri Filppula kept the puck himself, firing a shot past Murray for a 2-1 lead with 16:22 left.

The lead was extended with 9:41 left in the second period when Lightning defenseman Jason Garrison flipped a long, high pass down the ice and Drouin collected it in front of the net, went right and fired a shot off the inside of the right post for a 3-1 margin.

Drouin had one goal in 13 games before scoring the lone goal in Thursday's 5-1 loss to Vancouver, then added two on Saturday to give him six this season.

"When it kind of got down to it at the end, we stopped shooting pucks and stopped attacking the net," Cooper said. "We were trying to make the extra pass and place the puck into the net instead of getting it to the net. We didn't shoot enough. ... Ultimately we had a 3-1 lead at home and blew it, and those are tough to swallow."

NOTES: The Lightning, who were hoping to slow down the high-scoring Penguins, went with seven defensemen on Saturday. RW J.T. Brown was a healthy scratch and D Nikita Nesterov was inserted into the lineup. ... The Lightning remain without RW Ryan Callahan, who has now missed six games with a lower-body injury. ... As much as the Penguins have scored -- 24 goals in four games entering Saturday night -- their power play has nearly disappeared, going 1-for-29 in the last nine games. Tampa Bay hasn't been much better, going 2 of 17 in a seven-game stretch in which they were 1-5-1. ... Pittsburgh had C Eric Fehr and D Steve Oleksy as healthy scratches against the Lightning. ... Pittsburgh returns home for the next three games, starting Monday against the Arizona Coyotes. The Lightning go on the road for their next three, starting Wednesday at the Calgary Flames.