Preview: Penguins at Maple Leafs

After posting consecutive home losses, the Pittsburgh Penguins hit the road for a brief two-game trip when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. The Penguins suffered one-goal losses to Colorado and the New York Islanders but still sit atop the Metropolitan Division by three points. Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby scored in Friday’s 4-3 loss to New York for his league-leading 18th point.

Toronto welcomed forward David Clarkson to the lineup for the first time on Friday after he served a 10-game suspension to start the season. Toronto leads the Atlantic Division with 36 goals, but adding Clarkson should help with its forechecking and presence in front of the opposing net. The Maple Leafs have won three of their last four home games and are 6-for-21 on the power play at Air Canada Centre.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), CBC (Toronto)

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (7-3-0): Pittsburgh fans will be happy to see Marc-Andre Fleury back in the net after backup Jeff Zatkoff had another rough game on Friday. Zatkoff has allowed 10 goals on 55 shots in his first two career NHL starts. Defenseman Kris Letang made his season debut, finishing minus-1 with three shots while setting a team high with over 25 1/2 minutes of ice time.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (7-4-0): Coach Randy Carlyle described Clarkson’s debut as “rusty” after he finished with four shots on goal and one hit in 15:10 of ice time. Phil Kessel leads the team with six goals and 12 points, while linemate James van Riemsdyk has nine points in as many games. Joffrey Lupul, tied with Kessel in goal-scoring and second on the team with 10 points, missed Friday’s game due to a bone bruise in his right foot.

OVERTIME

1. After Toronto G Jonathan Bernier started in net versus Pittsburgh, G James Reimer will likely to return to the crease on Saturday for the first time since Oct. 17.

2. Crosby collected 19 goals and 40 points in 25 career games against the Maple Leafs.

3. The Penguins won both of their visits to Toronto last season, beating the Maple Leafs 5-4 in a shootout on March 9 and 3-1 five days later.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Maple Leafs 2